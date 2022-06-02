Dunedin Hospital to close to visitors due to increased Covid-19 risk

Dunedin Hospital will close to visitors on Thursday evening.

Dunedin Hospital will close to visitors from Thursday night, due to an increased Covid-19 risk and pressure on hospital capacity, the Southern District Health Board says.

The change is effective as of 6pm on Thursday, and across all wards at Dunedin Hospital.

‘’We understand that this will be distressing for patients and their families, and we thank you for your patience and understanding,’’ a spokesperson said.

‘’We appreciate you supporting our health care team to keep our community safe.’’

Visiting was available under compassionate grounds, and those affected were advised to contact the ward for further information.

Patients to the Emergency Department and outpatients were allowed one support person.

Patients were advised to contact maternity services and children’s ward for specific visitor information.