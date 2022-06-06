Southern DHB so desperate for midwives it's advertising on TikTok

The Southern DHB is "stalking” its target audience across platforms to make sure they’re seeing job ads for Southland and Otago.

The Southern District Health Board has taken its desperate search for midwives to Gen Zers by advertising on TikTok.

It’s part of the DHB’s ongoing attempts to think outside the box in an attempt to lure staff south.

Both Queen Mary Maternity in Dunedin and Southland Maternity in Invercargill have fewer than half the staff they need and at both sites, many roles have been backfilled by registered nurses.

The DHBs own chief executive Chris Fleming has been raising the alarm about the service being at risk – particularly in Southland – since September last year.

The region is historically difficult to recruit to and workforce shortages have only deepened amid border closures and immigration changes.

In a report to the board, Fleming wrote that upcoming visa changes at the same time as the Health New Zealand launch was only complicating matters.

Overseas workers needed to be backed by an accredited employer, but there was still uncertainty about who will lead the accrediting in Southern.

There simply weren’t enough candidates to fill vacancies across the DHB, Fleming said.

And with New Zealand’s tight labour market the DHB has to get creative to attract workers.

For midwives, it’s already advertising on Spotify, TikTok, Googleadwords and Programmatic, and the team are looking for fresh angles to entice staff.

A “Fit in-Stand Out” attraction campaign for Southland was launched locally and internationally in April.

The recruitment team are also tracking their target audiences’ online activity to serve up advertising across multiple platforms – “kind of like stalking,” Fleming said.