Health equity advocate Dr Bryan Betty recognised in Queen's honours

Dr Bryan Betty, a Porirua GP and medical director of the College of GPs, has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

At the height of the pandemic, Dr Bryan Betty’s working days often began about 7am and finished around 10pm.

As well as being medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, Betty was the voice of GPs on the Government’s Covid-19 advisory group throughout the pandemic, all while serving high-needs patients in Cannons Creek.

Media would also phone at all hours of the day asking for Betty’s thoughts on the latest spread of cases, or the flu season, or vaccination uptake.

So finding out he was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health was “a bit showstopping”, he said.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting it ... but it has been a full-on busy time with media and commitments, and it does take a lot of your time and energy and focus.”

Last August, he managed to head off on a skiing holiday – the first since the pandemic began – only to abandon the slopes of the South Island on day two, when the country entered the Delta lockdown.

“Recognition like this does make it worthwhile, especially for the family who have to put up with it.”

Betty owed a debt of gratitude to his family – three children Krishan, Arun and Imani, – but particularly his “very forgiving” wife and fellow GP Dr Susie Harichandran.

Dr Bryan Betty, says it was "showstopping" to hear of his Queen's Birthday Honour.

Betty has held a laundry list of roles in the health sector – many of which are focused on improving equity.

His practice, Porirua Union in Cannons Creek, serves a community mostly made of Māori, Pasifika and refugees and “they do it tough,” he said. One of the biggest issues in eastern Porirua was type 2 diabetes, which remains one of Betty’s key focus areas.

He advocated nationally on issues surrounding type 2 diabetes and rheumatic fever and, in 2020, successfully lobbied drug-buying agency Pharmac to fund two medications for type 2 diabetics – empagliflozin and dulaglutide.

“New Zealand had fallen behind on type 2 diabetes medications, so it was really important to get those over the line.”

Betty will spend Queen’s Birthday with his family – a luxury in itself, he said.