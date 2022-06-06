100+ southern sugeries cancelled in just two months

Surgery wait lists at Southland Hospital continue to grow as Covid-19 exacerbates bed blocks and workforce shortages.

Southland and Dunedin hospitals were forced to cancel more than 100 surgeries during the height of the Southern Omicron outbreak.

Between March and April, 50 operations had to be postponed because of bed blocks, while 58 were cancelled because of Covid-19 and staff sickness.

Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown said Southland Hospital had been hardest-hit.

Southland and Otago reached their Omicron peak on April 17 with 1747 daily cases of Covid-19, but the district was already recording more than 1600 daily cases in March and continues to average around 500 cases a day.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Southern DHB 681 surgeries behind

* Complaints about last-minute surgery cancellations at Southland Hospital

* 200 children on dental waiting list in the south



Meanwhile, a shortage of perioperative nurses and anaesthetic technicians meant operating theatres at Southland still weren’t running at normal levels, Brown said.

When theatre time was available, it was being used for urgent patients or those who had been waiting the longest for surgery.

Southland Hospital has been dealing with long wait lists for planned or elective surgery for years with surgeons warning recently that their patients were becoming invalids while they waited for joint replacements, for example.

In a report due to be tabled at a board meeting Tuesday, Brown said 1133 Southland patients had been waiting longer than 120 days for surgery.

The DHB was using all possible outsourcing opportunities, he said, while four additional beds had been opened at Southland Hospital in April.

The DHB is also planning a fifth operating theatre for the hospital.