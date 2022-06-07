You have to be a 'squeaky wheel' doctor tells Southland women

Southland Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology clinical leader Dr Jim Faherty says his team are frustrated with not having enough staff or space to help the women who need them.

A senior Southland doctor says women have to become ‘squeaky wheels’ or seek private care if they need a gynaecology appointment.

There isn’t enough physical space or staff to help the 985 women waiting for appointments.

It might take up to two years to clear the backlog.

A senior Southland doctor is so frustrated with the “broken” system, he’s telling his patients they have to become “squeaky wheels” to get help.

There are 985 Southland women waiting to see a gynaecologist, and it could be up to 18 months before they get an appointment.

Southland Hospital’s obstetrics and gynaecology department is working with 3.4 FTE, although budgeted for five FTE, and has only two clinic rooms to see outpatients in.

Clinical leader Dr Jim Faherty said he was telling patients “the system is not fit for purpose. You have to advocate for yourself”.

Faherty said it would likely take up two years to clear the backlog with some women waiting up to 13 months for surgery.

His team were assessing around 30 new referrals each day, he said. “It’s been a real struggle. Sometimes you’re just treading water.”

Staff were acutely aware of the consequences if patients had to wait, he said – like one woman who was found passed out because she was anaemic, while waiting for surgery.

GPs – and Faherty himself – were actively encouraging women to seek private care “because they’re not going to be seen otherwise”.

However, private appointments are also limited because there are no private gynaecologists based in Southland.

The Southern District Health Board’s hospital advisory committee received an update on Southland’s outpatient gynaecology waiting lists on Tuesday.

The report says 80 women have been added to the wait list since February 2022 and that gynae clinics are often the only work that can be postponed.

Covid-19 infections among staff and uncovered maternity leave have slowed the service down further, the report says.

Chief operating officer Hamish Brown said staff were checking in with women who had been on the waiting list for a long time.

However, he also said many referrals were for concerns that could be dealt with in primary care; which showed how tight access to primary care was.

Plans to improve services include working with GPs with a special interest in gynaecology – three have expressed interest in helping – and appointing clinical nurse specialists who can deal with minor procedures to free up senior medical officers.

New doctors are expected to start towards the end of the year and the DHB is running an international recruitment campaign.

On Monday, Faherty said he urged his patients to keep being a squeaky wheel until they were seen.

“Women are quiet about their health. They always let other people go first,” he said.

At the top of his wish list to help more Southland women is more clinic space, more theatre time and a better clinical director – because Faherty believes there are clinicians who would be able to think more creatively about solutions than him.

Southland Hospital’s obstetrics and gynaecology department was at risk of being downgraded in October 2021 when Faherty was stuck abroad, cutting the department down to 1.8 FTE.

Alan Dove Cure Our Ovarian Cancer founder Jane Ludemann says women often have to fight to be seen for their gynaecological concerns, but not everyone is able to advocate for themselves.

An Association of Salaried Medical Specialists job sizing exercise showed it would need 9.6 FTE to keep up with referral numbers.

A patient advocate says the delays need to be addressed with urgency because “behind the statistics are large numbers of unwell women”.

Cure Our Ovarian Cancer founder Jane Ludemann said she’d been hearing from Southland women worried about their symptoms for some time.

When the hospital was under this much pressure, there was a greater risk that life-threatening conditions like cancer could be missed, she said.

Women would often “suffer in silence” with gynaecological issues before seeking help, Ludemann said.

“There is still social stigma when it comes to discussing gynaecological health which makes it harder for people to talk about the issues.”