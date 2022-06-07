Musician, midwife, former firefighter - and happy campaigner

Candice Milner catches babies for a living – and was so frustrated at the prospect of a major birthing unit in Christchurch closing down she created a petition late on a Saturday night to save it.

Now she is delighted that her efforts, among those of many others, have given St George’s Hospital’s maternity unit a reprieve.

The 23-year-old musician and former volunteer firefighter is a registered midwife and works as a lead maternity carer with local practice Rata Midwives.

She hand-delivered a petition bearing more than 30,000 signatures to Blair Roxborough, the hospital’s chief executive, in a bid to save its primary birthing unit in April after a review of its services proposed closing the unit over staff shortages.

St George’s Hospital announced earlier this month it would stay open until the end of its current contract, in June 2023.

“Women regularly report the pressure to give birth in a certain amount of time or to choose an intervention that might be more convenient for the system and its policies – this doesn't have good outcomes for women and babies,” Milner said.

“This birthing unit ensures there is a homely place for low-risk mothers to go, to feel supported by midwives and supported in their normal physiological journey ... birth, it’s normal.”

Supplied Midwife Candice Milner helped lead a campaign to keep a birthing unit at St George's Hospital. She is also a respected musician and, as a volunteer firefighter, helped fight the Port Hill fires.

She started the petition with colleague Sheena Ross and, with the help of the other Rata Midwives, it quickly gained support.

“Being on the south side of Christchurch, in Lyttelton, the majority of my clientele are in the south or east of the city, and Rolleston and Rangiora are not accessible,” said Milner.

'’Sheena and I got fired up, we spent an afternoon writing a petition and popped it up that night.

'’We had thousands of signatures within an hour – and we put it up at 9 o’clock on a Saturday night. It just took off. Then we did the march and I handed it over. It is so amazing they listened, but we want them to keep listening.''

Supplied Milner says she is astonished at the lengths midwives and the public had to go to save the St George’s unit, and is delighted that its bosses listened.

The pair were overwhelmed by support from other midwives, industry bodies including the NZ College of Midwives and hundreds of women who shared their experiences on social media.

“So many people care about this, we were so close to losing a unit, and potentially we still are,” said Milner. '’It astounds me that we have to fight so hard for this.

‘’Christchurch Women's Hospital has a caesarean rate of 30%, when the World Health Organisation states an appropriate level should be approximately 10%.

‘’Christchurch Women's also has a normal vaginal birth rate of approximately 50%. It’s shocking that these statistics exist, and they will only worsen if birth units close, there is plenty of evidence to support this.''

It’s not Milner’s first fight on behalf of her community.

At 18, as a volunteer firefighter, she battled on the front line to help save people’s homes in the Port Hills fires in 2017.

Supplied Milner, centre, believes women deserve to feel supported by midwives and supported in their normal physiological journey.

Now she is devoted to “catching babies”.

“Birth is the most special moment to experience, watching families transform and being there as a new life comes into the world,” said Milner.

''Being in the fire brigade previously, I love that on-call lifestyle. Heaps of people view childbirth as an emergency but what I like about midwifery is it is calm.

'’I studied midwifery and learnt about colonisation, the hierarchy of the medical system and gender pay gaps. It’s all just fascinating, and combining that with my experiences I became pretty fired up and passionate about women's health.'’

Also an accomplished musician, Milner released her second album Seasonal Depression last year.

Written over three years, it was informed by her travels in the United States.

'’I was travelling around North America by myself doing some shows, and it was a lot harder than I expected it to be. I got lonely. The album is about all the various seasons in my life,'’ she said.

'’I played live on RNZ last year, performed and released some videos. I am going to work on my third album soon.'’

Whipping up a grassroots movement to save the primary care unit at St George’s wasn't a one-off battle.

'’We understand there are staffing issues. But maybe if midwives were paid adequately for their autonomous and life-saving care, St George's would have the staff they need,'’ said Milner.

'’I love the women I work with, the whānau I meet, and supporting women to birth how they want to, without fear or coercion. Now I catch babies on a daily basis and love it.'’