'Unsafe staffing' prompts call for Wellington Hospital to cancel elective surgeries for two weeks

Staff say they are experiencing critical and unprecedented staffing shortages within eight inpatient wards, with all 256 staff in the wards supporting the issue of a provisional improvement notice (PIN).

Nurses at Wellington Regional Hospital have issued an official notice to management over unsafe staffing levels, asking for elective and non-urgent cancer surgeries to be put on hold for two weeks “to give staff some breathing space”.

Staff say they are experiencing critical and unprecedented staffing shortages in eight of the hospital's nine adult inpatient wards, accounting for the overwhelming majority of adult beds.

All 256 staff in the wards supported a move to issue a provisional improvement notice (PIN), which was delivered on Wednesday afternoon and lodged with WorkSafe. A PIN legally requires an employer or service provider to address a health and safety issue before a certain time (in this case within eight days) and is a powerful step employees can take through their health and safety representative.

Sarah Ward, a Nurses Organisation (NZNO) delegate and registered nurse working in the 6 South/Cardiology Ward, said nurses were feeling burnt-out..

“On some shifts the ward is working four nurses down, but we are still expecting a high number of elective and acute patients coming in from the emergency department.

“We're saying at the moment, if you're booked in for an elective surgery and ... you come into hospital and we make you sick, we cannot provide the acute care that you need.”

The situation is compounded by the fact Hutt Hospital’s main building – which hold 25% of the region’s adult inpatient beds, is earthquake-prone and must close.

"Regardless of what was going on at Hutt Hospital, we wouldn’t be able to cope,” Ward said.

Supplied Sarah Ward, a nurse at Wellington Hospital, says nurses can no longer cope.

The affected wards account for more than 250 physical adult inpatient beds, Ward said, with just one adult ward with 16 beds unaffected by the PIN.

Capital & Coast said it could not confirm the total number of affected beds at short notice, but said it has “more than 350 resourced adult inpatient bed spaces”.

Capital & Coast’s director of provider services Joy Farley said management met with staff last week to discuss the challenges due to high occupancy, absenteeism due to illness, high patient volumes through ED and significant staff vacancies.

”These challenges have resulted in the deferment of planned care across Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs... At present, the only planned care that proceeds as scheduled is care that is not clinically safe to defer,” Farley said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Joy Farley, Capital & Coast DHB’s director of provider services, sayd the DHB is committed to long-term solutions to resolving the pressure staff are facing.

Very urgent care – for example, cardiac care – surgery, and acute and cancer-related procedures go ahead because it would not be clinically safe for them to be deferred.

During the meeting, it was agreed that management would hold a workshop to discuss and consider options – including those outlined in the PIN, Farley said. “We are committed to working with staff for long-term solutions during these unprecedented times.”

In response, Ward said: ”It’s not enough. It has gotten to this point by, not inaction, but not fast enough action. This has gone on for years.”

Charge nurse managers said issuing a PIN was a last resort, saying “we have tried all other avenues to resolve this”.

The PIN does not include acute surgery, paediatric and neonatal areas, and day surgery cases.

Staff also want no new admissions when wards are at code red unless extra staffing and resources are provided to meet the extra need. Code red is when demand for care exceeds that which can be provided by staff working at the time.

They also want operations managers more visible on the ward floor to support public awareness about critically unsafe staffing days and assist with patient triage and discharge.

The global issue of nursing shortages “is now severely affecting patients and staff at Wellington Regional Hospital”, they said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Eight of the hospitals nine adult inpatient wards are affected by the PIN.

The eight wards affected are: 4 North Gynaecology; Medical Assessment and Planning Unit; 5,6 & 7 South; and 5, 6 & 7 North.

Last month, the hospital’s board heard the number of nursing vacancies in Wellington had almost doubled in 12 months, sitting at 450 in March.