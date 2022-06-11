Serves us right? What serving sizes on packaged food and drink really tell us

We don’t reliably stick to what the packet tells us is a serving size. Should we?

Consider, if you will, a vintage English butter dish, bought recently for $3 from an op shop on the basis of cuteness rather than capacity.

At its base, it’s a tad over 8cm in circumference.

“For a family of ten,’’ it says on the back.

Seems a bit dinky. Many a family of 10 would be piling the butter awkwardly high.

Then again it’s an old dish and antique objects can be disconcertingly small. From the boyish dimensions of old military uniforms to theatre and tram seats that would be woefully inadequate for the 21st-century buttock, we have ample evidence that people are more ample nowadays.

But in this case, it was a matter of lowering expectations. The context was printed right there on the back of the butter dish.

“Made by the girls of Staffordshire during the winter of 1917 when the boys were in the trenches fighting for liberty and civilisation’’.

With normal food production so sorely affected, the Great War was no time to be slapdash with resources and the British Prime Minister David Lloyd George said as much. They even printed his words on similar dishware.

“I have no hesitation,’’ he informed the nation, “in saying that economy in the consumption and use of food in this country is a matter of the greatest possible importance to the Empire at the present time.’’

Fair enough. But much as we might strive to be responsible, it’s surely as true now as it was then that many of us still read the serving sizes presented to us and think, oh, come on ...

A box of cereal might nowadays come with the advice that a serving size is as small as 30g.

Consumer NZ researcher and test writer Belinda Castles suggests that if you pour that much into a measuring bowl “you might be surprised how small it is”.

If it’s healthy eating that concerns us, rather than the simple question of how many feeds before a packet is used up, the details are there in the nutrition information panels that manufacturers have had to provide this since 2002.

But it comes in two formats.

The useful one is the per-100g or per-100ml data. Helpful to compare nutritional values between similar foods.

Companies must also provide nutritional information “per serving’’ the idea being that this helps people determine their energy and nutrient intakes.

Trouble is, those serving sizes aren’t standardised. Each company gets to stick to its own reckoning of what an appropriate serving size may be. These fluctuations are, of course, unhelpful for those looking to make comparisons.

“Companies may choose smaller servings,’’ says Castles, “to make the nutritional information look more favourable.’’

It’s hardly as though the manufacturers reliably package the product up in a way that encourages us to adhere to those modest proportions.

A bottle of drink that most of us might be inclined to open and quaff in one sitting might “ridiculously’’ be deemed to have five servings, she says.

A recent Consumer study of iced coffee products compared information on the basis of 250ml of each product, which was only fair.

But the findings included the caution that because the drinks were sold in quantities ranging from 237m to 600ml, downing some of the larger ones in one would deliver a super-sized hit of sugar and caffeine.

In a memorable 2015 investigation, Consumer NZ scoffed (if that’s the word) at Romano’s for marketing a meatlovers pizza about the size of a small dinner plate as containing eight servings.

That’s about 50g per person and raises the question whether anyone has ever eaten just 50g of any pizza that didn’t contain anchovies.

Just because you can slice something into eight doesn’t mean each slice will strike consumers as sufficient for a serving.

New Zealand and Australia now have a joint food standards code and Consumer has long advocated that this should require greater consistency across comparable products.

Even the United States, which has long been the spiritual homeland of super-sized portions, and has plenty of walrus-sized people on pavement scooters as a result, has taken steps to prevent unworldly serving sizes.

Its Food and Drug Administration has moved to make advertised serving sizes more realistic.

They’re now to be based on what people were demonstrably eating, rather than letting manufacturers conjure up some massively disregarded, unrealistically small figure.

Little wonder it came to that. This was a land where you could buy a single muffin that, on closer examination, was said to serve three.

When the contents of a package or bottle are likely to be scarfed down in a single session by a single person, the FDA requires the serving size should acknowledge this. Which means nutritional information for that serving - ugly as it would be - would have to reflect that reality.

Next question. Do people actually read those panels anyway?

Castles does give consumers credit for getting more savvy about food labelling.

But the trouble with numbers, don’t you find, is that they tend to be a bit mathematical?

Castles acknowledges it’s still quite confusing to be confronted with so many numbers tucked away on a wee panel. The information’s there, but it does take more of the shopper’s time to check it out.

Which is where the more prominent guide of health star ratings on the fronts of packets are potentially a helpful tool.

These have been around since 2014 and give consumers at-a-glance information based on 100g or 100ml quantities, not serving sizes.

Again, however, this system isn’t mandatory. Companies can cherry pick the products where they might want to use this star rating. Or they might calculate what the rating would be and decide that this was something worth skiting about. Or that, sheesh, perhaps it wasn't.

People are free to interpret the absence of a simple star rating as they wish, but as things stand, Consumer sees benefit in making the system mandatory.

So it’s not just a case of comparing the makeup of 100g of one product with 100g of an alternative. We also need to consider how much we’re going to be eating or drinking, which mightn’t be as simple as the stated serving size.