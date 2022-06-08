DHB boss: Southland decisions must be based on needs, not budget

Outgoing Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming has asked management to keep the needs of the wider community in mind before signing off future plans for Southland Hospital.

An independent report says the Southland health system is in “crisis mode.”

And decisions on the future of Southland Hospital now lie with Health New Zealand.

An outgoing DHB boss had made a departing plea for his staff to fight for Southlanders ahead of pending health reforms.

At his last board meeting on Wednesday, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming referenced problems Southland Hospital is having because it was built too small 18 years ago.

The board also received a report by independent consultants Sapere Research Group that say health inequities persist while the system and wider health services in Southland are in crisis mode.

Future health decisions for Southland had to be made based on the needs of the region and not the budget it was being offered by the ministry, Fleming said.

“It’s a hell of a lot easier to succumb to the pressure, but it’s not right. Hold firm on the [big] picture. At least hold firm to some semblance of sanity.”

He was specifically asking management to “hold firm” against Health New Zealand when it makes decisions about Southland Hospital.

A Health NZ spokesperson said the entity will be developing a national health plan which will include capital expenditure.

The plan will also incorporate future needs of Southland, the spokesperson said.

Southland Hospital was already too small when it was built because plans had to fit within a pre-set budget, Fleming said.

Supplied Southland-based Southern DHB board members Lesley Soper, Terry King and Kaye Crowther worked together to push for an in-depth look at Southland Hospital's challenges and how to fix them.

Executive leaders agreed to the [building] plans back in 2002, even though they knew it wouldn’t work in the future, he said.

Fleming also said there was a level of anxiety among staff about Health New Zealand taking over from July 1, as there was still uncertainty about how the new structure would work.

Southland-based board members Lesley Soper, Terry King and Crowther called for a strategy to address the challenges at the hospital in February 2021.

The challenges include not enough staff, not enough beds and not enough space at Southland Hospital.

The report also found that a lack of access to primary and rural care was putting extra pressure on the hospital, which also serves the Queenstown-Lakes District and Central Otago.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff An aerial photograph shows the old Southland Hospital buildings, to the right, next to the new one, marked in red, during the construction stage back in 2004. Doctors have always maintained it would not have enough beds, which would create surgery backlogs. Twenty years later, the hospital remains under pressure. [File photo]

Board members were concerned that patients from Queenstown-Lakes had to travel to Invercargill when the 50,000-strong population warranted more health infrastructure in the area.

Soper said the “serious” shortage of GPs in Invercargill also had to be addressed.

King thanked Sapere and Southland managers for their support with the report, saying it provided a good foundation for Health New Zealand.

The board had taken first steps by prioritising the expansion of Southland Hospital’s emergency department and building a fifth operating theatre, King said.

Board members agreed to commission a site master planning process for Southland Hospital to find solutions to its current challenges.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Southern District Health Board is working on plans to expand Southland Hospital’s emergency department.

However, board members understand that Health New Zealand will make any final decisions.

Fleming said the hospital had the advantage of being surrounded by empty land, should more building be on the table.

Interim Health New Zealand’s Health John Hazeldine said last week that the Infrastructure Unit wasn’t actively considering improving physical space at Southland Hospital; and that the New Dunedin Hospital would deliver benefits to all of Southland and Otago when it opened.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds has hit out at Hazeldine, saying his comments reflect a limited understanding of the “critical state of the South’s health services”.

“I have grave concerns about this new health regime, and I worry that the urgent health needs of the people of the South, as outlined in this report, will now fall through the cracks and the critically needed action will be stalled,” she said.

Labour list MP based in Invercargill Dr Liz Craig said the health reforms were designed to address challenges like workforce shortages and the lack of coordinated care in the community.

The reforms also meant hospital waiting lists could be managed nationally, she said.

“Removing the postcode lottery to put patients and communities at the heart of our health system is what the reforms are about,” Craig said.

During a hospital advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, board member Kaye Crowther pleaded with executive leaders to not make the same mistake (by not listening to what the community needs) with the new Dunedin Hospital currently under construction.