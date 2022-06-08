Pharmac says funding Trikafta would take 'almost all' new money

Pharmac's chairman says funding the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta would swallow nearly all the new money it has in its annual budget.

The comments followed a submission presented to Parliament’s Health Select Committee on Wednesday morning by Carmen Shanks, who has cystic fibrosis, and tabled a petition signed by more than 43,000 people calling for New Zealand to fund the drug.

Carmen Shanks, pictured here in March, presented a petition signed by over 43,000 New Zealanders calling on the government to urgently fund trikafta, a "miracle drug" for those suffering with cystic fibrosis.

Shanks told the committee since taking the ‘’game-changing’’ drug, she could run alongside her son on the flying fox at the park – something that would have been impossible previously.

"Now I do not carry the burden that I will leave my young children motherless. I get out of bed in the morning and no longer have to nebulise antibiotics. I'm not taking up space in the hospital's respiratory wards."

But she could only access the drug, which retails at $330,000 per person per year, thanks to a donation and not continue taking Trikafta unless it was publicly funded.

Committee member and national Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti asked Pharmac: “If we fund Trikafta, what don’t we fund?”

Pharmac board chair Steve Maharey acknowledges the agency needs to work out "how we fund small groups of patients who have very high cost needs".

“One of the ways you could measure it is, we were provided with a $191 million uplift and this would take most of it," Pharmac chairman Steve Maharey replied, in reference to the $191m funding boost the drug-buying agency received in May's Budget, to be spread over two years.

This claim was refuted by Cystic Fibrosis NZ’s (CFNZ) Lisa Burns, who told the committee those figures were “actually very misleading and completely incorrect".

"There is an excessive focus from Pharmac on costs which are overstated ... this has been repeated in its submission to this committee, implying the cost for Trikafta would be $132m (per year) for 400 people.

“This is the full retail price ... there's no mention of rebates that in practice would significantly reduce the cost."

Hamish Mountfort, who has the degenerative condition cystic fibrosis, is unlikely to live beyond his 30s without access to the drug Trikafta.

Results of a review into Pharmac, released last week, recommended a strategy be developed to allow “better, more timely services and more equitable support and outcomes for people and whānau with rare disorders”.

Maher referenced this recommendation, saying Pharmac needed to work out “how we fund small groups of patients who have very high cost needs”.

“That's in the recommendations, that's an opportunity and that's something we’re looking forward to working with the Ministry of Health on."

Shanks told the committee Trikafta had approval in 30 other countries, including Australia, the UK and Canada.

Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand, chief executive, Lisa Burns says Pharmac's "excessive focus" on cost was misleading.

“Why are we not following suit? Are our lives not valued here? Are we not privy to some unwritten ideal that it's survival of the fittest or survival of the richest?”

In the meantime, Burns said: “CFNZ continues to pay out funeral grants.”