Homebirths on the rise, but some are missing out

Nelsonians Elisabeth and her husband Tobias Schmidt are planning their second home birth in mid-August. Giving birth at home, she says, allows her to be in her own space.

Home birthing is on the rise in Aotearoa – and the pandemic has played a large part in the phenomenon – but some women are missing out.

Home birth proponents say pregnant women have concerns around Covid-19 restrictions limiting the access of birthing partners and whānau, are worried about catching Covid-19, and feel apprehensive about hospital staffing levels.

However, not all women who want to give birth at home have the option because of midwife shortages.

Home Birth Aotearoa co-chair Bobbie-Jane Cooke has seen an uptick in enquiries over the past two years, and says most regional groups’ birth pool rentals are on the rise.

But the group’s social media rep reported that around four to 12 women a week can't find home birth midwives in their area to support them, particularly over the past 8 months, with numbers peaking in January.

The organisation and regional home birth groups then have to support pregnant women with information to birth somewhere else.

“It's tough to have the choice taken away from these women,” Cooke said.

“Home birth is amazing and we want it for whoever wants that, but for some women it isn't an option.”

Other women did not have safe, warm homes to give birth in, or lived in overcrowded houses. For those women, Home Birth Aotearoa and regional home birth groups attempt to help them find a home birth midwife who will take the “home birth philosophy” into hospital.

An added complication was the closure of primary birthing units, while other birthing units had reduced hours, she said.

Home Birth Aotearoa stressed the importance of midwives and the need to be paying them fairly.

Cooke said there were a number of reasons why women were opting for home births. A “massive” one was visitor restrictions on birthing partners and on having extended whānau present, leaving some women fearful of having a fast labour and their partner “not making it” in time.

Others were afraid of catching Covid-19 in hospital, or were worried about how staffing shortages and “overwhelmed hospitals” would impact their care.

These concerns led to some women who would not have otherwise considered giving birth at home to do so, like Cooke’s sister who gave birth in the first Level 4 lockdown and then in Level 3 the following year.

Nelson woman Elisabeth Schmidt is 30 weeks along and looking forward to her second home birth in mid-August.

A home birth, she said, allows her to “be in own space”, to sleep in her own bed, shower in her own shower, and keep the labour as normal as possible without slowing down. She also likes that she doesn’t have to make arrangements for childcare for her daughter while she is in labour, and that she always has the same people checking in on her.

Photographer Lisa Trusler will be attending the arrival of the Schmidt’s latest addition and says around half of the births she documents are at home, where people tended to be “more relaxed”.

Schmidt is one of a growing number of Nelsonians who are choosing to stay put to birth.

Midwife Sian Redman said she had seen a “massive uptake” in home births – “we’re probably near sitting at 30% now”.

Redman said midwives were trained to do home births and prepared accordingly, carrying and checking equipment for normal births and for emergencies.

“I know my equipment and I know where it all is, and I know it's all in date,” she said.

NZ College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said that through Covid-19, the college had seen an increased demand for home births anecdotally, but they hadn't seen any published data to quantify that yet.

She believed that data on births, once published, would “certainly show a spike in home birth”, particularly through the first lockdown.

Eddy acknowledged that the Christmas period was “always an issue”, because people took holidays.

The situation with primary birthing units was “fluctuating” because of workforce shortages, she said, but new primary units were opening.

“In the main, midwives will do everything they can to accommodate women's choice, and they’re highly supportive of women's choice if they want a home birth, so they will really work hard to accommodate that as much as possible.”

Eddy encouraged women unable to find midwives to contact the College of Midwives, who run a national midwife finding website.

The college could also help to connect women to care at a regional level as well, she said.