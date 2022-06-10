Late inclusion to health reform bill to focus on rural communities

Health Minister Andrew Little speaks to media about the $1.4billion Dunedin Hospital redevelopment.

Rural health professionals are hoping people outside the cities won’t continue to be disadvantaged now they are a priority focus in the upcoming health reforms.

In a last minute addition to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill, rural areas were included alongside Māori, Pacific People and disabled as a priority group.

Rural people often had poorer access to specialist treatment, and health services had to be spread over larger geographic areas with low population density.

Health Minister Andrew Little introduced a last-minute supplementary orders paper, including the rural health strategy, to the committee stage of the reading of the Pae Ora Healthy Futures Bill this week.

“This is a landmark reform for health in Aotearoa New Zealand, and is key to righting the wrongs of inequity and unacceptable health outcomes that have for too long been suffered by too many,” Little said.

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network chairwoman Dr Fiona Bolden was “thrilled with this positive news” for rural communities.

“This inclusion will mean that rural health will have its own strategy developed, health outcome data tracked, and government agencies held accountable for those outcomes.”

Wairarapa Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said they were “buoyed” by inclusion of a strategy.

“The whole rationale behind the health reforms is to end the post code lottery, and a big part of that is targeting those areas that have had issues accessing health.”

McAnulty said the funding structure of district health boards was “utterly flawed” because smaller health boards had to do more with the same amount of money per head of population.

He pointed to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Wairarapa where staff had to get out and reach people across a large geographical area, or patients having to travel 100 kilometres one-way to get regular dialysis.

National MP for Southland Joseph Mooney said the rural health strategy in the bill “demonstrates the urgent need for addressing the inequalities of our rural health workforce”.

“While I welcome the Government coming to the table by including a rural health strategy in their thinking, any such strategy must provide pathways to grow our rural health workforce and sufficiently fund all services to ensure good health outcomes for our local communities.”

Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill passed its third reading at Parliament on Tuesday. It is part of a health system reset from July to establish Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority to replace the DHB system.