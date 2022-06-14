Auckland motorsport rider suffered repeated concussions before taking his own life

Sam Jeremy Smith had been a keen racer, involved with motorsport most of his life.

A motorsport rider ended his own life following years of repeated concussions, a coroner has found.

Sam Jeremy Smith, 31, died between April 27 and April 28, 2019, at his home in South Auckland’s Pukekohe.

A coroner’s finding stated Smith had a background of repeated concussions, including recently before his death.

Smith had been involved with motorsport racing for most of his life, and Coroner Katharine Greig found his concussions were due to accidents while racing.

Three months before Smith’s death, he was in a serious crash while speedway racing shortly after he fell from his dirt bike.

Around this time, Smith’s family said they noticed a “significant change” in his personality and he was often tearful or emotional. Smith went to his doctor in February 2019 and began taking antidepressants.

Less than a month after his serious crash and dirt bike fall, Smith rolled a car while racing. A week later, he collapsed at home and hit his head on the tiled floor.

Bernie Tavite and daughter Danica Tavite talk about the need to be aware of the serious and lasting effects of concussion after Danica experienced concussion four times while playing rugby.

Greig said Smith was considered to be suffering post-concussion syndrome and he was referred to the ACC concussion service for review.

From this point, Smith struggled with the effects of his concussion which included vertigo, difficulties judging speed and distance, poor memory, slowness of thought, poor appetite and trouble sleeping.

Greig said he was also experiencing ongoing marital issues and was living apart from his pregnant wife and young son.

On April 27, Smith’s mum said he had an appointment with a neurologist and was “devastated” when the term “brain damage” was used. Smith was found dead by a family member the next morning.

Greig said the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) may have played a role in Smith’s death, based on expert medical advice that the risk of death by suicide in people with a TBI was increased.

“From the time Sam was a young boy he was racing vehicles of all sorts and he achieved highly in motorcycle racing,” Grieg said.

SMITH FAMILY/Supplied Smith continued to ride following multiple instances of possible concussion.

“Over the years he had a number of crashes, some of which were heavy impact, and he received a number of injuries to his head.

“It appears from his parents’ evidence, that as well as ‘spectacular’ crashes in competitions he also had regular hard falls and crashes when training and out enjoying motorcycling or mountain biking.”

Greig said it appeared Smith “dusted himself off” after these crashes and would continue competing, even when he had symptoms which in hindsight suggested concussion.

“Many of these incidents occurred at a time when the effects of concussion were less well researched and widely appreciated.”

Smith’s dad, Bernard Smith, said since his son’s death he and Smith’s mum had learnt a lot about the brain and now knew a different approach should have been used.

Jo Steele, Smith’s mum, said the family firmly believed Smith was a “casualty of head injury”.

“We now live in a time when New Zealand rugby players are benefiting from a global awareness around concussion in sport.”

Steele said since her son’s death the family had raised awareness and funding for head injury assessment within motorcycle racing.

Greig noted Speedway NZ and Motorcycling NZ now had explicit concussion processes and concussion information on its websites.

“A copy of these findings will be sent to ACC to highlight the issue of TBI and concussion in motorsports.”

