'Ruthless' online scams spark concern for lonely, isolated older people

Age Concern Nelson Tasman elder abuse & neglect prevention adviser Mal Drummond and manager Caroline Budge will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at purple-themed Tea & Talk sessions in Richmond on Wednesday and Nelson on Thursday. (File photograph)

Age Concern Nelson Tasman says online scams – romance scams in particular – are an emerging risk for older people in the region.

“This type of financial abuse is also seen as a form of psychological abuse because of the impact and implications the victim suffers,” said Age Concern elder abuse & neglect prevention adviser Mal Drummond.

In advance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Wednesday, Drummond released statistics showing that for the first six months of 2022, Age Concern received 67 reports of elder abuse and neglect in the Nelson-Tasman region. Age Concern normally deals with about 100 cases a year.

Of the cases in the first six months of 2022, 40% of the victims were aged over 80 and 40% were living alone. About 70% of the alleged abusers were family members.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Older people who are lonely and isolated may reach out for connections online and become targets for scammers.

“Financial abuse is still quite high along with psychological abuse, which together account for over 60% of cases,” Drummond said.

Older people being more confined to their homes and away from previous social interactions due to Covid-19 restrictions and health risks in the community may be a cause for the emerging risk from online scams.

“Because of this, they may become more lonely and isolated and reach out for inappropriate connections and relationships online,” Drummond said. “This type of scam is controlled by quite ruthless organised crime gangs scattered throughout the world.”

The team at Age Concern had also noticed an increase in referrals where a family member of an older person had struggled with housing and moved in with a parent or grandparent.

“This arrangement can often have benefits for all of these generations, however, occasionally the older person will be taken advantage of and provide funds for the running of the home with little or no input or support from those family members living with them,” Drummond said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF About 70 per cent of abusers of older people are family members, Age Concern Nelson Tasman says. Video first published in June 2020.

Minister for Seniors Dr Ayesha Verrall said World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was about taking the time to understand what elder abuse looked like and raising awareness for how those affected could get the help they needed.

“The thing to know is that support is available – whether you are concerned about how you or someone you know is being treated,” Verrall said.

A free 24-hour confidential helpline was available via the Elder Abuse and Response Service.

“So, if you have any concerns about yourself, a loved one, a friend or a neighbour call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK),” she said. “If you are in danger, call 111 and ask for the police. You can also text 5032 or email support@elderabuse.nz for help.”

Age Concern Nelson Tasman can be contacted on 03 544 7624.