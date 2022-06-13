Woman who went to ED three times had cancer

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell has found that the Southern DHB failed to provide proper follow-up care to a woman who visited the emergency department multiple times. [File photo]

The Health and Disability Commission has found that the Southern DHB failed to deliver adequate care to a cancer patient.

The patient visited the emergency department with rectal bleeding three times before a private surgeon diagnosed her cancer.

The commissioner is recommending that the DHB use the case to teach staff about the importance of keeping accurate records.

The Southern DHB will review its referral processes after the Health and Disability Commissioner found it didn't provide proper care to a rectal cancer patient.

HDC commissioner Morag McDowell released a decision on Monday, after finding that the Southern DHB failed to provide adequate follow-up care.

The woman was in her sixties and was already receiving treatment for a relapse of lymphoma.she visited a Southern DHB emergency department three times between November 12, 2018 and January 27, 2019 for rectal bleeding.

Doctors failed to note her family history of bowel cancer or her change in bowel habits, and a GP referral for a colonoscopy was declined.

McDowell has recommended that DHB specialists be notified when their patients present to the ED and that staff are taught how to keep accurate records and critically assess patients.

She has recommended that the anonymised case be shared with staff.

A lack of specific follow-up care, no referral from the ED and poor record keeping “demonstrates a clear pattern of poor care, attributable to SDHB as the overall service provider,” McDowell said.

In a statement Monday, Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming said the DHB deeply regretted missed opportunities for diagnosis.

“We have arranged to meet with the patient to sincerely apologise for our failures in provision of care. We acknowledge and regret that these failures will have caused significant distress for the patient and their whānau,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern DHB Chief Executive Chris Fleming has apologised to a patient and her family for not providing proper care. [File photo]

The DHB accepted McDowell’s recommendations and was committed to implementing them, Fleming said.

​When the woman first visited the emergency department on November 12, 2018, she underwent a sigmoidoscopy – an examination of the rectum and lower part of the large intestine – but the general surgery registrar noted there was too much blood to see much.

The surgeon did not see active bleeding, but couldn’t rule it out; while a digital examination found an external haemorrhoid.

However, the discharge summary failed to note that the registrar had limited view and bleeding couldn’t be ruled out.

So when a gastroenterologist was deciding on the woman’s colonoscopy referral after her second visit to the emergency department; the haemorrhoid, along with low platelet count because of her chemotherapy, were determined to be the reasons for her bleeding.

LOUISA STEYL/STUFF The late Paul Cosgrove believed he could have been treated if his bowel cancer was detected earlier. He didn't want anyone else to struggle to access a colonoscopy. [This video was originally published in January 2021]

This meant she did not meet the criteria for an urgent colonoscopy.

“Such misstatement demonstrates the importance of accurate transcription and communication of clinical information, and the effect it can have on the patient journey and the services received,” McDowell wrote in her report.

After a third visit to the ED, the woman visited her GP who found a suspicious irregularity and made an urgent referral to a private gastrointestinal surgeon and endoscopist.

On February 13, 2019, the private specialist found a five by four centimetre mass, despite ED doctors failing to find the mass during three rectal examinations.

It was therefore important to teach doctors about how to conduct a rectal examination, why it was important and what the limitations were, McDowell said.

Her report, dated April 21, 2022, says Southern DHB has told the woman it’s undertaking a full review of its colonoscopy referral processes to ensure they are handled in a more timely and transparent manner.