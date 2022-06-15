New special care baby unit lets parents sleep next to newborns at Waitākere Hospital

A new Special Care Baby Unit has opened at Waitākere Hospital in West Auckland. (File photo)

A new special care baby unit (SCBU) has opened at Waitākere Hospital, which features sleeping spaces for parents.

The old unit at the hospital had nowhere for parents or caregivers and families to stay overnight – they had to sleep in a family room elsewhere in the hospital or at the marae on campus.

The new unit is part of an ongoing upgrade to the hospital site to help meet growing demands for health services in West Auckland.

Inside the new unit is a lounge for people who have just given birth, a separate parent kitchen and dining area, six cot bays with sleeping areas for parents and three dedicated rooms for overnight stays.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Parents will be able to sleep next to their special care newborns at the new unit. (File photo)

The SCBU will provide care for up to 18 babies who were born at 32 weeks gestation or more and needed specialised care. The previous unit at the hospital could only accommodate up to 12 babies at one time.

The new design means at least one parent is able to stay overnight with their baby at all times.

The new SCBU was partly funded by $5 million of community donations through Well Foundation, the district health board’s official charity.

Waitematā DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley said providing these options was “incredibly important” during the first few days of a baby’s life.

“There is no doubt this facility will give some of our most-vulnerable babies the best possible start to life.”

WDHB/Supplied An image taken from inside the new Special Care Baby Unit at the hospital.

Waitākere hospital paediatrician Dr Meia Schmidt-Uili said additional overnight sleeping arrangements for mothers and their primary support people was incredibly important when babies were born early and needed special care.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer both to people as they navigate their way through these first few crucial days of their babies’ lives.”

Bramley said more upgrades were in store for the hospital and plans were under way to build a new $65 million intensive care unit and a 30-bed inpatient ward from the end of 2022.

The opening of the SCBU is the last major event Waitematā DHB will hold before interim Health NZ becomes the new national entity overseeing public health on July 1.