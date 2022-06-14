'Twindemic' hits Southland, earlier than expected

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler at Gore Hospital says “this will be the winter of our discontent” as respiratory illnesses begin spreading in the south. [File photo]

A rural hospital in Southland has stopped taking new patients as it deals with an influenza outbreak.

Southern hospitals are struggling to keep up as they deal with large numbers of patients and staff illness.

Families are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of a tough winter.

Gore Hospital has closed its inpatient ward to visitors and new admissions while managing an influenza outbreak.

Chief executive Karl Metzler said this meant the hospital could not take on patients from Southland and Dunedin Hospitals as it had been doing regularly during the Omicron outbreak.

“The twindemic has hit us earlier than expected,” he said, referring to both Covid-19 and influenza now circulating in Southland.

When asked what the Ministry of Health was doing to support rural hospitals, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was normal to close wards during influenza outbreaks and that the Southern DHB was working closely with rural hospitals.

Southern DHB chief operating officer Hamish Brown said hospitals in the district, including rural hospitals, were supporting each other operationally.

“This involves clinical advice, transfers where appropriate and at times may extend to support with workforce,” he said.

This comes after Brown last week warned that the whole Southern health system – including aged residential care facilities and rural hospitals – were under pressure, because of a high number of acutely unwell patients – some with Covid-19 – and staff illnesses.

He made the comment during a board meeting on Tuesday and by Wednesday, Dunedin Hospital was so overloaded it had to cancel surgeries.

Dunedin Hospital remained very busy with high occupancy, but numbers had stabilised compared to last week, Brown said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy says, “The most important message that we need to remind our community of is that [Covid-19 and influenza] are both serious respiratory illnesses, and we need to maintain our efforts to prevent the spread.”

Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said the hospital has had to be flexible as it was also managing high numbers of unwell patients.

These were mainly patients with influenza, as opposed to Covid, but this was changing all the time, he said.

With the borders opening, Metzler said there was more chance of new variants of Covid-19, measles and new strains of flu circulating in Southland and Otago.

This winter would likely be tough, he said.

“People need to be aware that our immunity and resistance me be less than usual.”

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

While health authorities had been preparing for a “twindemic,” it was expected to hit at the end of June, Metzler said.

The Ministry of Health reported two deaths of people with Covid-19 in Southland and Otago over the weekend, along with 410 cases on Saturday, 369 on Sunday, 353 on Monday and 551 on Tuesday.

A total of 87 have now died in the Southern District Health Board catchment since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations have been dropping with 29 reported Saturday, 25 on Sunday, 21 on Monday and 17 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Paediatric Society of New Zealand is urging children and whānau to get vaccinated against an expected surge in winter viral illnesses.

Paediatrician Dr Emma Best said doctors were expecting an increase in influenza, RSV, and Covid-19 this winter.

“The borders have been closed, and pandemic measures worked to suppress influenza and other viruses. Many tamariki and whānau have reduced immunity to common childhood viruses, and as a result this winter could be particularly tough.”

Only 27.1% of the 28,000 children between the ages of five and 11 in Southland and Otago have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; against a national average of 25.9%.

Metzler, who is also the Southern Covid-19 vaccination programme lead, said there were many factors contributing to the slow uptake among children – including the fact that they had to wait three months after a Covid infection before receiving the jab.

“If it has been at least 8 weeks since your 5-11-year old had their first dose, now is the time to get their second dose,” Metzler said.