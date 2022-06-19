'We just want clarity': No answers on Hutt maternity services in wake of quake report

Expectant mums, students, children, midwives and members of the community march on Saturday calling for action on Hutt maternity services.

Natalie Horspool ​says she would not feel safe giving birth in Hutt Valley, with the city’s only birthing facility now earthquake-prone, and no clear plan for where maternity services may go.

But despite mounting concerns over the future of maternity services, the health board says no decisions have been made on the hospital’s quake-prone Heretaunga building, which is the only place women in Hutt Valley can give birth outside the home.

Horspool, a mother of three, is part of Hutt Families for Midwives, which organised a march on Saturday where expectant mums, students, midwives and members of the community walked from Mitchell Park to Hutt Hospital demanding urgent action on maternity issues in the city.

“We just want clarity and the pregnant mummas want some answers,” Horspool said. “There are some who are due in two months – where are they going to give birth?”

The group is calling for Hutt Valley District Health Board to release a maternity plan by June 30. It also wants maternity services prioritised in the health reforms, and for the DHB and the new agency Health NZ to secure the nearby Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre for low intervention births.

Asked if she would feel safe birthing in Hutt Hospital, Horspool said: “No... the hospital is the last place I would want to give birth right now.

supplied The group is calling for Hutt Valley District Health Board to release a maternity plan by June 30 and for maternity services to be prioritised.

“If you're in an environment where you feel the building might crumble around you, you are not going to feel safe."

Last Friday, a draft final seismic report on the building labelled some areas less of an earthquake risk than previously thought, and the DHB said timeframes for moving services “may be longer than initially indicated".

Susie Fothersgill​ is one of just 19 midwives working as a lead maternity carer (LMC) in Hutt Valley, specialising in home births. But to have a home birth, “you have to be a boring, healthy woman with a nice BMI,” and complications did happen occasionally, Fothersgill said.

“When you transfer women [to the hospital] you want to know you're going to a facility that's fully operational... in these tumultuous times, we don't have that sense of security.”

supplied The march went from Mitchell Park to Hutt Hospital, past the quake-prone Heretaunga building.

The number of Hutt LMCs had halved since 2018, and it meant the hospital was under increased pressure, compounded by the closure of the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre last year.

This made a clear case for swift action, Fothersgill said: “There are more [pregnant] women walking through the doors of Hutt Hospital every day than anywhere else.”

“We're not silly, we understand these things take time, but ... having a timeline would be useful or midwives, for the public and for expectant mums.”

Chief medical officer for Hutt Valley DHB Dr John Tait has previously said the DHB would “certainly be using that building for something”, but this has not been confirmed by the Wright Family Foundation, which owns the centre.

supplied The group also wants the incoming Health NZ to secure the nearby Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre for low intervention births.

But in a statement on Sunday, he said discussions were ongoing with the Foundation. “As we are still at a very early stage of our planning, decisions have not yet been made.

“These would be agreed as we work through the planning process and manage the relocation, while ensuring service continuity and access to healthcare for our community."

The full draft final seismic report on the Heretaunga Building is expected to be released online on Monday.