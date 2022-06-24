GP crisis a 'pressing human rights issue'

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says government needs to address the pressing human rights issue created by a lack of access to primary care. [File photo]

New Zealand’s chief human rights commissioner says access to primary care has become a human rights issue.

The Health Minister concedes Kiwis don’t have equitable access to GP services and says he’s looking for ways to address this.

Primary care models will have to change under the health reforms, he says.

The primary health care crisis in Invercargill and nationwide is a pressing human rights issue for New Zealand.

There are at least 3000 people in Invercargill that are not enrolled with a GP, but some doctors have suggested the number could be as high as 7000,for the population of 57,100.

Medical centres are fully booked up and are keeping long waiting lists for people trying to get enrolled as a patient.

Those who are enrolled are waiting up to two weeks for routine appointments while GPs are working until 10pm in some cases to keep up with the need for their services.

The situation is putting pressure on Southland Hospital because people are either turning up at the emergency department when they can’t get an appointment, or waiting until they’re seriously unwell before seeking care.

Doctors have warned that the annual funding increase offered by government won’t be enough and that they’ll have to cut services in order to deliver care safely.

Invercargill woman Dawn Baxter made more than 100 phone calls over six months before finally landing a GP in Invercargill.

Given her medication requires a prescription from a GP, it was a stressful time, she said.

Having made the decision to move to Invercargill, a friend told her of the city’s doctor shortage. So she began phoning GP practices in the city two months before moving south.

All the practices told her they were full or were down on GP numbers, so weren’t taking more patients.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says the upcoming health reforms are designed to give Kiwis easier access to healthcare services. [File photo]

New Zealand Human Rights chief commissioner Paul Hunt said the primary health crisis in Invercargill was a pressing human rights issue.

Failing to meet the right to healthcare and right to health protection, created a significant burden on Kiwis and their communities; causes long-term health issues, and an overall loss of productivity, he said.

The Government needed to address the human rights issue unfolding in primary healthcare, he said.

He applauded the Government’s health reforms, but said it needed to address severe funding gaps in primary care and the shortage of health staff.

“To meet its human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations, the government must remedy the long waiting times, lack of access to affordable, local care, and the disparities between different population groups,” Hunt said.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the problem had been building for many years.

His government had committed record funding for the health system, he said – most recently announcing $13.2 billion over four years as part of the 2022 Budget.

But he conceded that access to primary care was a problem in parts of New Zealand.

“I still don’t understand why in Invercargill there’s no after hours care,” he said.

Little acknowledged the growing wage gap for primary care staff and was expecting to receive advice on pay parity in the next month.

LOUISA STEYL/STUFF Invercargill mother Sonia Heritage had to call her local MP to find a GP for her child when she arrived in the city in 2021. [Video first published in February, 2022]

But the health reforms were an opportunity to change the way primary care was delivered, and streamline processes, he said.

“GPs should not have to do absolutely everything. They shouldn’t be working those hours.”

The new locality networks would link GPs to other primary health professionals who could share the workload, he said.

The system had not encouraged doctors to alter their models in the past, and Health New Zealand would look at what incentives and funding were needed to promote change, Little said.

To grow the GP workforce, practices of the future had to be attractive to graduates, Little said, adding that some were put off by the idea of owning and managing their own practice.

While medical schools had indicated they could “train a few more” doctors, there wasn’t any more capacity in hospitals to supervise these students, he said.

This is also a problem for overseas-trained GPs who require a period of supervision before gaining New Zealand accreditation.

“It’s a vicious cycle. We have to find other ways to provide that supervision.”

The World Health Organisation could not comment on local service delivery issues, but a spokesperson said primary healthcare should be people-focused, equitable, and continuous.

“We are aware that New Zealand is currently undertaking major health reforms, and that improving access is a key priority of those reforms,” the spokesperson said.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney said people from corners of his electorate were travelling to Southland Hospital, in Invercargill, or Dunedin Hospital to access primary care.

He called on government to fund training and ensure immigration settings were attractive amid a global health workforce crunch.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Southland MP Joseph Mooney says money for health reforms would be better spent on growing New Zealand’s health workforce. [File photo]

“Government needs to send the message that we welcome the health workforce we need,” he said.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said newcomers to the city who needed prescriptions for pre-existing or ongoing conditions were struggling.

One woman was driving the five-hour round trip to Dunedin for high blood pressure care, for example, Simmonds said.

“It's terrible that these people are effectively having to jeopardise their health to live and work in our city – but it also then affects our local economy because we need workers here, but the lack of GP's is a disincentive.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds says a shortage of GPs has a flow on effect on the wider community because it deters workers from moving south. [File photo]

Simmonds did not believe the health restructure would address the current GP and healthcare crisis in Invercargill with enough urgency, “particularly when the Health Minister himself says some reforms may be years away.”

Labour list MP for Invercargill Dr Liz Craig said the GP workforce shortages in Invercargill were an example of why the health reforms were necessary.

A small number of people had approached her office for help accessing a GP in recent years, and they had been referred to WellSouth, she said.

Addressing GP shortages would take time, she said: “There isn’t a magic bullet solution here, and we are committed to a multi-faceted approach.”

It was also important to consider innovative models of primary health care delivery – like Health New Zealand’s new locality networks, she said.