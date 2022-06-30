Doctors said breathing issues 'likely due to mouldy rental' - but house still met healthy homes standards

Suzanne Sutherland and her 10-year-old daughter cuddle at their home in Christchurch. Both had health issues they and doctors attributed to their former home.

The health of Christchurch woman Suzanne Sutherland​ and her 10-year-old daughter was deteriorating.

Multiple doctors certificates, seen by Stuff, said their illnesses were likely housing-related. However, the home met healthy homes standards and her Tenancy Tribunal cases ultimately failed.

The mother and daughter moved into a central Christchurch apartment in December 2019. Their health declined over 2020, but it was a gradual process, flanked by Covid-19 lockdowns and stresses in their personal lives.

Sutherland took action in May 2021, telling her property manager she thought the carpet could be the source of their health issues. Despite the house only being built in 2008, the carpet was worn, musty and retaining damp. She wrote to the property manager in a 14-day-notice – one tool tenants have to resolve issues without going to the Tribunal.

But two Tenancy Tribunal applications, multiple hearings and appeals later, Sutherland’s case was dismissed. Her only solution was to move out.

“I wasn’t asking for anything for myself, just for the home to be healthy,” she said.

“I’d be coughing so hard I’d piss my pants.”

The pair lived in the 3 bedroom home in the suburb of St Albans for just over two years.

STUFF About 28,000 homes in New Zealand are always damp and always have visible mould, a report says.

At $500 a week, she had spent over $50,000 in rent there – the lower end of market rate, according to the tenancy services website.

When Sutherland’s 14-day notice did not work, she went to the Tenancy Tribunal in July 2021.

The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. A statement from a carpet company agreeing the carpet was nearing the end of its life had been collected too late, and could not be considered as part of an appeal.

Their health worsened, according to Sutherland and multiple doctors visits and certificates throughout the year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Constant illness took a toll on the wellbeing of Sutherland and her daughter.

By December 2021, a doctor’s certificate, seen by Stuff, recommended the family look for alternative accommodation due to the daughter’s breathing problems.

Another, dated March 2022, said the daughter had developed ongoing “wheezy illnesses” due to the St Albans home.

Sutherland herself was noted as having “deteriorating asthma control likely due to mouldy rental property”.

Last year, more than 9500 Kiwi children aged under 6 were hospitalised with illnesses coded as possibly caused by poor housing, such as respiratory tract infections and meningitis, Ministry of Health data shows.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sutherland sorts through medical certificates for her and her 10-year-old daughter. They have moved to a different Christchurch home.

That was a drop from about 10,500 in 2019, but in several regions the number of hospitalisations increased, including Canterbury (by 19.5%, or 158 additional cases), South Canterbury (26%) and the West Coast (21.9%).

Across all age groups, 27,470 hospitalisations fell into that category in 2021 – an overall decrease of 7310 since 2019, which could likely be attributed to the 2019 introduction of Healthy Homes standards.

A survey of over 3000 New Zealand households done by Camorra Research​ in March, on behalf of AMI Insurance and Habitat for Humanity NZ, found only 43% of homes had both underfloor and ceiling insulation.

A total of 16% reported going to bed earlier than usual in winter to avoid using heaters, while 42% were worried about the dampness in their home.

Neither Sutherland nor her daughter were hospitalised while living in their former home, but Sutherland said constant illness took a toll on their wellbeing, and she felt powerless.

The owner of property management company Property Boss, Usha Ganda-Wilson​, declined to respond to specific questions, but said Sutherland was entitled to her opinion and the Tenancy Tribunal investigated issues thoroughly.

Ganda-Wilson reiterated the apartment complied with healthy homes standards. The company had done everything the Tenancy Tribunal had asked of it.

Although the lease was not renewed and they were living in a new apartment by February, Sutherland made a second application to the Tenancy Tribunal, arguing that new evidence proved her case that the landlord had not met their obligations throughout the tenancy.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Sutherlands’ former St Albans home was one of five townhouses built before the earthquakes.

She hired moisture and mould testing kits, and a contractor to look into a leak – he found a vent had been poorly installed – but the tribunal noted he did not specifically say it was causing leaks.

Sutherland also had a Christchurch City Council housing health inspection on October 28. A report by a senior environmental health officer, seen by Stuff, said the level of visible mould was not a concern, but mould testing was recommended.

But this application was also dismissed. The most recent hearing for that case was in June when she tried to appeal the decision.

According to the latest ruling, seen by Stuff, the tribunal believed Sutherland was relitigating the 2021 case it had dismissed.

Sutherland said she was baffled by the decision.

Since moving out, her and her daughter’s health had improved, and she was once again able to go for runs.

Earlier this year, Stuff asked then-Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams if healthy homes standards would be improved to stop houses that caused health issues from passing.

Williams said no improvements were planned.