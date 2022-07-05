Arthritis sufferer left housebound by delays in treatment, no relief in sight

Once a keen participant in sport, Shirley McKenzie’s health has deteriorated while waiting for surgery, and she now needs a walking frame to get around. (File photo)

A woman who has been waiting nearly two years to have her knee operated on says delays in getting treatment have left her effectively housebound.

Shirley McKenzie, 74, was once a keen participant in sport. She now needs a walking frame and is unable to socialise because her physical wellbeing has deteriorated during the 18-month wait.

In December 2020, the Invercargill resident was told by Southland Hospital staff she fit all the criteria to have her arthritic knee operated on.

“The doctor looked at my leg and straight away said he would have to straighten my leg, because it is very bowed ... he said we should be able to do that in four months.”

McKenzie said her surgery was delayed because surgeons in Southland had a huge backlog of patients, and she was down the list.

Southland Hospital told her there was no way of knowing when she may be fitted in.

“In May, they said ‘I can’t even tell when you’ll be taken’.”

Since her original referral McKenzie developed chronic pain in her back from walking unevenly with her bad knee.

“I can't go out anywhere, I can't go to functions. I can't socialise.”

She became so desperate she tried to get treatment through the private system, but it could not fit her in either.

“It can get you down, you can get quite depressed [but] I am quite strong, and I am trying not to complain, because that is not going to help.”

SUPPLIED Dr Taco Kistemaker starts work at 7.30am and is still talking to patients over the phone at 10pm.

McKenzie’s story typifies the pressure being felt across the health sector, especially as winter bites.

At the other end of the country in Kaikohe, general practitioner Dr Taco Kistemaker starts work at 7.30am. He then sees about 20 patients, receives about 30 patient phone calls, writes 30 scripts and, after leaving the clinic at 6pm, continues talking to patients by phone until 10pm.

“It is a fragile situation. There is a lot of pressure on doctors,” he said.

“We are under the pump, it is not funny.”

He saw patients at clinics in Kaikohe, Kaitaia and Kawakawa, and had seen the fatigue his colleagues were experiencing.

The clinics had stopped accepting any more patients because they were already too busy.

1 NEWS Many hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and the early onset of winter illnesses. (First published June 11, 2022)

Patients who would normally receive treatment at hospital for things like hip replacements were instead lining up at their GP because they had nowhere else to go.

Meanwhile, GP patients were desperately turning up to hospital emergency departments because they could not get appointments at their local medical practice, Kistemaker said.

“I have never seen it any worse and there is ...there’s no improvement on the horizon at all.

“The health system is broken.”

Kistemaker’s situation – working through his breaks and after hours – is the now the norm for the health sector.

Royal College of General Practitioners general manager and part-time GP Bryan Betty said the system was not just broken, it was in crisis.

Areas like South Auckland, Porirua and rural parts of New Zealand were being hit the hardest.

Karen Brown/RNZ Dr Bryan Betty, general manager of the Royal College of General Practitioners, says the health system is in crisis.

South Auckland had 11% of New Zealand’s population, but only 6% of the country's GPs.

Primary care facilities such as rest homes, GPs and physiotherapists were beyond capacity and turning away patients. While Covid-19 had brought the issue to the fore, it had been a long time coming, Betty said.

“We have seen parts of the country now where practices are actually closed, and they cannot take on additional patients because of capacity issues.”

Betty said there were not enough trained GPs, “bad funding models”, and increased need for healthcare.

In Southland, two doctors in Riverton were working across three rural towns and seeing the same number of patients that six doctors once covered – a situation that was not uncommon elsewhere, he said.

Doctors were always on call, and working every second weekend to cater to the demand, he said.

“It is not sustainable.

“As a system, the Government and ministry really need to address the issues ... we can't allow it to go on.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dunedin Hospital recently had to stop planned surgeries because it had reached full capacity.

The Ministry of Health said it had been planning for a busy winter due to the combination of Covid-19 cases and influenza.

Of those in hospital recently with severe acute respiratory illnesses, 20% were admitted because of Covid-19 and more than 50% because of influenza.

The ministry said it was up to individual district health boards to manage their staffing levels.

Dunedin Hospital recently dealt with a record number of patients and last month had to stop planned surgeries because it had reached full capacity.

Betty said Covid-19 was the straw that broke the camel's back.

“This is a system that has slowly overtime been working at capacity and Covid really brought it right up to the fore.”