Fentanyl overdose cases revive memories of son's unseen struggle

Wendy Allison, Managing Director of KnowYourStuffNZ, and Samuel Andrews, Harm Reduction Project Advisor for the NZ Drug Foundation, talk through their drug testing (Video first published August 2019).

Twelve people were hospitalised due to fentanyl overdoses in Wairarapa at the weekend

Three people said they thought they were taking cocaine and methamphetamine

The NZ Drug Foundation is warning the health system is “grossly underprepared” for widespread opioid overdoses

When Richard and June’s son, Steven, (not their real names) returned from the United Kingdom in 2015 they immediately knew he was unwell.

What they didn’t know was that Steven was in the throes of an opioid addiction that he concealed from all those around him – 18 months later he was dead.

When news broke of 12 hospitalisations due to fentanyl overdoses in Wairarapa last weekend the anguish of their son’s final years resurfaced.

“I felt enraged. Someone must have purposely bought it and sold it. I was shocked that other people were at risk of dying like [Steven] did,” June said.

READ MORE:

* Prince's bodyguard deposed in wrongful death lawsuit

* Police, customs focused on fentanyl

* Naloxone can save people who overdose on opioids, but it's been a struggle to get it into communities



A gifted academic, with a loving wife of four years, Steven was a “brilliant mind with an encyclopaedic knowledge and memory”. However, in his early 40s, depression and anxiety derailed his career and personal life.

Steven had sought help in the UK and received a blend of counselling and prescribed medication, which had developed into self-medication.

Once home, Steven worked to rebuild his life, with the support of his wife and family. But in secret he was purchasing fentanyl on the dark web.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opiate and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. In New Zealand’s health system it is used in a liquid form for pain relief. But in North America the overprescription of the highly addictive drug has led to a crisis of misuse that claimed more than 60,000 lives last year.

123rf Powdered fentanyl was discovered for the first time in New Zealand after 12 people were hospitalised over 48 hours in Wairarapa. The substance was sold as cocaine and methamphetamine. (File photo)

Steven was hospitalised three times in a little over a year. Each time he came into contact with health professionals and counsellors but only when his wife found the drug in their home in February 2017 did he admit the incidents were fentanyl overdoses.

“He thought he could control it. He thought he could take it and weather the withdrawal and take it again. Nobody knew,” Richard said.

Insomnia, pacing, agitation, restless legs and nodding off are all signs of opioid use. Steven’s family witnessed all of these, some of which were apparent during his hospital stays.

“It was hard to realise how many health professionals engaged with [Steven] and nobody picked it up,” Richard said.

After the fentanyl was found in his home, Steven rallied. He was working and in regular contact with his family and a social worker. In April 2017, he joined a family dinner in good spirits.

“He sang Flight of the Conchords songs by heart on the way home,” Richard said.

Supplied A small sample of the substance that has caused 12 hospitalisations in Wairarapa over the past 48 hours.

Eight days later, after not being able to contact him, Richard let himself into Steven’s flat. He had been “fearful enough” to make sure he had a key.

“The lights weren’t on. I went up to his bedroom, he was in bed and he was dead,” Richard said.

Supplied New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm.

One gram of fentanyl could contain up to 20,000 doses making it extremely hard to administer safely.

On Tuesday, NZ Drug Foundation chief executive Sarah Helm warned that the health system was “grossly underprepared” for the impact of a drug like fentanyl becoming prevalent in the community.

This week National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said he was optimistic the cases in Wairarapa were “a one off”. Macdonald said wastewater across the country was monitored for traces of fentanyl.

“If there was to be an uptake of that drug illicitly, we would see it very quickly through that testing,” he said.

Richard said he felt the overdoses in Wairarapa were unlikely to be an isolated incident, when more than five years ago his son had ended his life with drugs he sourced online.

“If it is not medically controlled, it is always potentially lethal. It is just a few fractions of a gram,” he said.