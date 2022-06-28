Urgent care medical practice closes hours early, overwhelmed by demand

Many hospitals are overwhelmed by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 and the early onset of winter illnesses. (First published June 11, 2022)

A Christchurch urgent care medical practice has shut its doors several hours early, while “non-urgent” patients at another clinic face six-hour-long waits to see a doctor – signs of a health system under “extraordinary” pressure, health leaders say.

Moorhouse Medical Centre​, one of three urgent medical centres in the city, closed several hours early on more than one occasion, “due to staffing issues”, Riccarton Clinic and After Hours Medical Centre owner and GP Angus Chambers said.

“This is extraordinary, I’ve never seen it like this in terms of doctors closing and not being able to see their patients, and such long waits ... It’s certainly not a routine winter thing,” Chambers said.

Kathryn George/Stuff The health system is under extraordinary pressure, with front-line medics being forced to close practices hours early and patients facing lengthy waits for treatment.

The city’s third urgent care practice, 24-Hour Surgery, warned patients on Sunday and Monday they could be waiting up to six hours to see a doctor on its Facebook page.

“24 Hour Surgery is experiencing very high volumes today. Our team is working hard to see you. There could be a wait of up to six hours for non-urgent patients.”

High levels of respiratory illness driven by the “twindemic” of flu and Covid-19 was driving high levels of demand for health services across the country.

Chambers said in addition to high demand, staff have also been affected by illness. On Monday, two Riccarton Clinic doctors were sick with Covid-19.

His clinic had managed to stay open, but waiting times could stretch up to four hours at peak times.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Riccarton Clinic and After Hours Medical Centre is one of three urgent care clinics in Christchurch facing “extraordinary” pressure as a result of the flu season and Covid-19.

Riccarton Clinic patient Stephanie Love said she waited over three hours to see a doctor with her three-year-old who had a vomiting virus. During a previous illness, her daughter had become severely dehydrated and had to be hospitalised – something Love wanted to avoid.

With no seats available in the waiting room, several patients had to stand and one woman lay down on the floor, Love said.

“Everyone was just squashed together, it wasn’t pleasant for anyone. There were plenty of coughing kids, spewing kids.”

Love said when she and her daughter saw the doctor at about 1pm, he told her that Moorhouse Medical Centre had closed for the day.

But Love said there was nothing the clinic could have done to improve the situation.

SUPPLIED The Government has widened access to the flu vaccine, making it free for children and adults with mental health and addictions.

Chambers said an announcement by the Government that it was widening access to the flu vaccine from Friday, and a second booster Covid-19 vaccine would be rolled out from Tuesday, should have been made two months ago.

“If we had done this at the start of the flu season, we probably could have changed the trajectory. Now they are asking us to do more on top of an overstretched workload.”

About 800,000 children and people with serious mental health conditions or addictions will become eligible for a free flu vaccine from Friday.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the free doses would go to people who were more likely to be hospitalised by a flu virus, such as children aged 3-12.

Chambers said GPs had advocated for people with serious mental health issues to have free access to flu vaccinations at the start of the season because “we know that people with serious mental health issues do worse with physical health”.

Matt Rourke/AP The Government has announced a second booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be available from Friday.

Chambers, who is deputy chair of GenPro, a national organisation which advocates for General Practice owners, said up to half had closed their books for new enrolments and many patients who were enrolled had to wait a few weeks for an appointment.

While health leaders have welcomed the Government’s announcements, they have signalled the workforce will struggle to deliver the vaccines.

Nelson pharmacist John Handforth said he had stopped offering vaccinations because it was too much work amid staff shortages.

“It’s been a problem and the Government is frankly clueless about staffing levels. I had a gutsful so I just really pulled back and started focussing on our core business of dispensing which is enough to keep us busy,” he said.

Dr Jeff Lowe, a Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ) board member and the Chair of General Practice NZ, said while the news would put more pressure on services, it would help reduce demand in the longer term.

Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Chief Executive Andrew Gaudin said the announcements of wider access to the vaccines would “help to keep New Zealanders healthy and well, and will reduce pressures on our hospitals, which are currently being stretched to their limits”.

“This is a routine activity for community pharmacies, and they remain ready, willing and able to fully support those needing this important service in our communities.”

Moorhouse Medical Centre was approached for comment.