More drug resources to Wairarapa as fentanyl overdose patients recover

A pop-up drug testing centre in Masterton is the latest effort to combat a sudden spate of drug overdoses in Wairarapa.

All the people who overdosed in Wairarapa in the weekend after taking suspected fentanyl are out of hospital and now testing and treatment capacity was being ramped up.

Seven patients were admitted to Wairarapa Hospital over the weekend ranging in age from 31 to 71, including five men and two women.

Seven people admitted to Wairarapa Hospital after overdosing in the weekend have since been discharged.

The Wairarapa District Health Board could not confirm that the drug taken was fentanyl, but police were reporting the synthetic opiate was suspected to be responsible for a dozen overdoses in Masterton and Carterton.

One person was treated at Wellington Hospital for an overdose related to the Wairarapa spate. They have since been discharged.

Police National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald said there had been “no further reports of harm” made on Monday and Tuesday.

A pop-up drug testing station would be running at the Drugs and Health Development Project branch on Hope St in Masterton on Thursday.

He said in response to the drug circulating in the community, there would be a pop-up drug testing station at Drugs Project on Hope St in Masterton on Thursday.

The free testing would be run by the New Zealand Drug Foundation and NZ Needle Exchange Programme, with no personal information taken.

More supplies of overdose treatment medicine Naloxone had also been sent to Wairarapa.

Former drug treatment specialist Dr Geoff Robinson said if overdose patients were treated with Naloxone, their response would be different depending on whether they were a regular opiate user.

He said if the person was a one-off opiate user they would wake up without too many side effects after being treated with Naloxone

“However, if they’re an opiate addict... they would wake up and go into opiate withdrawal.”

NZNEP national harm reduction lead Jason George said it was just a matter of time before fentanyl popped up and communities needed to do everything it could to stop it taking hold.

"Ideally we would see drug checking services at a range of places, such as all our needle exchange outlets, and festival events and through the drug foundation."

There were about 20 needle exchanges around New Zealand, George said there has been a good uptake in people ordering fentanyl test strips from their online store since as a result of the widespread publicity.

He assured people that facilities such as the pop-up testing would confidential with no personal information passed on to authorities.

George said they would pass on general information to relevant authorities about whether they had detected more fentanyl in the area, without identifying individuals.

New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme national harm reduction lead Jason George with some fentanyl testing strips.

George co-authored a report to the New Zealand Medical Journal in March 2020 saying the illicit opiate landscape was changing, and we were “woefully underprepared” for the arrival of fentanyl.

The letter, co-authored by Rhys Ponton of Auckland University’s School of Pharmacy, outlined how limited supplies in legal opioid drugs meant illicit users were sourcing substances of variable quality which made it difficult to control dosage.

“New Zealand is woefully underprepared for the arrival of illicit fentanyl or a shift to an illicit powdered opioid market.

“Naloxone availability is poor, despite legislative change in 2016 to allow its supply to those at risk.”

Featherston resident Wendy Allison​ of drug testing organisation KnowYourStuff NZ said better knowledge and resources were the key to preventing these kinds of overdose events in the future.

“A few years ago we made some recommendations about how New Zealand could prepare for large scale fentanyl issues like we’ve just had, such as mass hospitalisations, because we could see it happening overseas.”

She said it was good to see more Naloxone becoming available in Wairarapa, but this should also be happening elsewhere.

Allison said one of the best ways users could protect themselves was knowing what they were using.

“The concerning thing is it’s [fentanyl] being passed off as a different substance altogether and people don’t even know to treat it with caution.

“Test your drugs, people.”