District health board members made redundant amid health crisis

Te Pae Oranga Ruahine Tararua chairperson Oriana Paewai (middle) holds a gifted piece of art given to the new treaty-partner organisation. Outgoing MidCentral chief executive Kathryn Cook admires the North Island Tomtit, as former board chairperson Brendon Duffy wears his toki, a gift given to board members to symbolise strength and hard work.

MidCentral health services are buckling under the weight of patients’ needs as its last elected members walk away.

The district health board held its final meeting on Tuesday ahead of the health reforms that kick in on Friday, with several members worried about the state they leave things in, and the ability of the new regime to do better.

Palmerston North Hospital has surging demand on its Emergency Department, ambulances are ramping up at the door, more than half the incoming patients are waiting more than six hours, and staff are questioning whether they want to be doctors and nurses any more.

Outgoing chief executive Kathryn Cook described the pressures as unprecedented, with winter illnesses creating challenges greater than Covid-19.

“In my career in health, in more than 40 years, I have never experienced this specific set of unique circumstances.”

Staff on the frontline were working incredibly hard, and the challenges were prompting them to consider why they wanted to be clinicians.

“I don’t underestimate how difficult it is for everyone.”

Incoming Health New Zealand MidCentral district director Jeff Brown said he had never seen things so bad in his 30 years of working in health.

He said people were waiting in ambulances, an extra 10-beds had been set up near the theatres in what was virtually a construction site, and there was no capacity in primary care to help relieve the load.

Board member Jenny Warren said she was disappointed she had seen no improvement in access to general practices in her time on the board.

Palmerston North-based board member Karen Naylor said after 12 years, she wished she would be able to say members were leaving the organisation in better shape than they found it.

“I don’t feel confident I can say that. It does not feel like we have finished the job.”

A key disappointment for her, also mentioned by board member Lew Findlay, was how slow the board had been in making improvements in mental health.

She said the death of two patients on the ward in 2014 had been a low point, and it was disappointing the new ward was not even started.

Owen and Carey Hume, the parents of one of those patients, Erica Hume, watched the final meeting virtually, after years of travelling to Palmerston North to advocate for improvements.

Health and disability committee chairman John Waldon acknowledged their presence.

He said he hoped future health services did a much better job than they did for their daughter.

Naylor was also worried little was known about how the new Health New Zealand would make plans, budgets and reporting available to the public.

Brown said reporting on performance would continue in the absence of the board, and he hoped information would be as accessible as possible.

However, that depended on what directions Health New Zealand made about public reporting.

Board member Vaughan Dennison said he was worried about the abolition of the role of elected community representatives when there were staff shortages, long waits for care and neglected hospital infrastructure.

The reforms were going ahead against that background, with no clear line of sight about who would advocate for the community, and who they would talk to, he said.