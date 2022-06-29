Research into 'quake brain' finds cognitive issues resolve over time

Sue Spigel was in the Christ Church Cathedral during the 2011 earthquake. A decade on, she has just been reunited with her items.(First published June 28, 2021)

A new study has shown no evidence of brain function problems caused by exposure to earthquake trauma– known as “quake brain” – eight years after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The findings of the University of Otago, Christchurch study suggest the brain function of otherwise healthy individuals exposed to event trauma has the ability to “bounce back” over time once the threat resolves.

An earlier study by the same group of researchers led by Dr Katie Douglas from the department of psychological medicine was conducted two to three years after the 2010-2011 earthquakes.

It showed resilient people who were exposed to trauma had a clinically significant decline in memory, cognitive functioning and emotion processing compared to a non-exposed group.

The resulting effects on cognitive function were coined “quake brain”.

In 2019, participants from the original study were re-tested with a wider variety of cognitive tests, along with a group from Dunedin who had not been exposed to earthquake trauma.

Researchers expected the Cantabrians would not perform as well as the Dunedin group.

“However, no significant differences were found in performance between the groups in the cognitive tasks.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Flowers in road cones mark the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake. (File photo)

Douglas said the original earthquake-exposed resilient group showed an improvement in their visuospatial performance from the first trial and their reaction times to negative emotions had also slowed, Douglas said.

The study builds on a body of international evidence showing the brain’s ability to over time recover and bounce back from cognitive issues caused by trauma.

When the original study was done, people in the region were living in “an environment of ongoing seismic activity where, over a two-year period, Canterbury experienced over 10,000 aftershocks”, Douglas said.

“The fact that residents were in a chronically hyper-aroused state may have resulted in biological changes in the brain, such as in the amygdala, which is responsible for processing strong emotions.

“By the time of the current study however, there was no seismic activity and the sense of threat had abated.”

Study co-author associate professor Caroline Bell, also from the University of Otago, Christchurch’s department of psychological medicine, said the findings were reassuring and showed a “resilient response is the most prevalent”.