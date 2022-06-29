Covid-19: Nurse's dismissal for anti-vax social media posts 'justified'

A Wairarapa nurse was summarily dismissed after posting anti-vax and “unprofessional” comments on Facebook. (File photo)

A Wairarapa nurse’s claim of unjustified dismissal after posting “professionally inappropriate” and anti-vax messages on Facebook has been knocked back by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

Registered palliative care nurse Amanda Turner was sacked in April 2021 for posting what her employer, the Wairarapa District Health Board, considered inappropriate material about Covid-19 vaccinations matters and “comparative religious issues”.

The ERA’s summary said concerns were raised with Turner’s nurse manager that she had posted “anti-vaccination information/advice on her Facebook account and criticism of government actions to protect the community from Covid that was potentially impacting on staff’s vaccine uptake”.

Another of Turner’s social media comments contained “disparaging and generalised comment about the religious affiliation of a sector of the New Zealand populace”.

The ERA did not go into further detail about the nature of those disparaging comments.

When the social media posts were bought to the DHB’s attention in March, Turner was suspended with pay. After an investigation, her dismissal was confirmed on April 23.

Turner filed a personal grievance on May 5 claiming she had been the subject of “discrimination, unjustifiably dismissed and unjustifiably disadvantaged”.

ERA member David Beck concluded the DHB was open to dismiss Turner for her actions and had acted in a “fair and reasonable" manner.

Beck said during the first meeting between Turner, her representative of the NZ Nurses Organisation and the DHB representatives in April, she was asked if she understood why the posts were considered inappropriate.

He said reviewing the investigation, he concluded Turner never took ownership of the “objectively offensive nature of the postings she had made”.

“In hearing evidence during the investigation meeting, I struggled to conclude that Ms Turner had genuine insight into the harm her postings could cause.”

“It was clear from Ms Turner’s responses and evidence, that she was fixated on who had revealed the posts rather than displaying any insight into the professionally inappropriate nature of the posts and the perilous situation she had placed herself in.”

Beck said Turner also failed to acknowledge that her position and standing in the community made her specific posting about the Covid-19 vaccination inappropriate.

Stuff Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton discusses side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project.

“For example, describing it in one posting as a ‘murderous vaccine’.”

“The problem Ms Turner has, was her failing to reconcile the potential harm of her Facebook postings with her professional obligations and not taking note of the impact of such on her standing in the community.”

Beck said Turner said she was aware of the DHB’s social media policy but thought it did not extend to private Facebook posts.

“Ms Turner’s suggestion that her Facebook posts were private does not bear scrutiny as she shared them with up to 200 others and patently the complaints about such would not have arisen if they had not been accessed by a co-worker and brought to the attention of the DHB.”

Beck said there was a “significant risk” of harm to the reputation of the DHB had her postings been viewed by the wider public including her local community.