Funding boost for research into non-addictive drugs for chronic pain

New Zealander researchers trying to find safer alternatives to addictive opioids such as fentanyl and oxycontin have been give a $1.2 million funding boost.

The Health Research Council of New Zealand has just announced more than $78 million in funding for a range of projects including the safe opioid research.

Research Trust of Victoria University of Wellington will receive the grant to continue research into finding the most effective and safe compound from its novel drug library for treating chronic pain.

Legal opioid OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has acknowledged its role in the opioid epidemic, paid $634m in fines and pleaded guilty to contributing to thousands of opioid deaths

Overseas, addictive opioids such as oxycontin and fentanyl have claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, and the latter has just caused a spate of overdoses in Wairarapa.

READ MORE:

* Opiods: How NZ avoided the crisis engulfing North America

* Doctors demand change in way pain is treated to tackle opioid problem

* Giving opioids to children is "setting them up to fail"



Treatment of chronic pain in New Zealand was limited and varied considerably depending on the condition, but strong opioids were sometimes prescribed.

VUW’s associate professor Bronwyn Kivell and her research team were using their grant to help develop the novel drugs and use innovative technology to map pain in the brain and see how the drugs mitigated that pain.

“Current pain medications targeting the mu-opioid receptor such as morphine, fentanyl and tramadol are addictive and ineffective at treating chronic pain when used long-term.

“They can also be lethal, targeting a part of the brain that causes breathing to stop,” Kivell said.

Supplied Associate Professor Bronwyn Kivell of the Research Trust of the Victoria University of Wellington and her team are creating non-addictive opioids to treat chronic pain.

Their novel compounds targeted the kappa-opioid receptor system, which was different to that of many current pain medications.

Kivell said this receptor was a cousin to the mu-opioid receptor that is associated with drugs like morphine.

“Drugs that target the kappa-opioid receptor aren’t as effective at treating acute pain as those drugs that target the mu-opioid receptor, which is why they have been ignored in the past.

“However, they are more effective than mu-opioids in treating chronic pain, which is often caused by damage to nerves, and critically, they do not have any addictive qualities or lethal side effects.”

Health Research Council chief executive Professor Sunny Collings said there were many far-reaching benefits to developing effective, non-addictive pain medications.

“This exciting research has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for those New Zealanders suffering from chronic pain and save lives by reducing the misuse of pain medications and associated drug harm.”

HRC’s $78.92 million funding round allocation includes four programme grants ($20m), five Rangahau Hauora Māori project grants ($6m), three Pacific Project Grants ($3.5m) and 41 general project grants ($50m).

Some large programme grants include about $5m each over five years for the following: