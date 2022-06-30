New Wellington children's hospital to open in October

Te Wao Nui, the new Wellington children’s hospital, is set to open in October, having begun in 2017 with a $50m donation.

Wellington’s new $110 million children’s hospital, Te Wao Nui, will begin treating sick children in the lower North Island from mid October.

The outpatients ward on the ground floor will open on October 17 and the surgical ward on level 3 that same week. However, those with Covid-19 will continue to be treated in the main hospital for the rest of the year.

“These wards will be so much better for our families,” Dr Rosalind​ Wood, paediatrician and co-clinical leader of the children’s health service, said.

“We've been putting up with substandard wards for a long time, and it’s really hard when you’re going ‘round the ward and there are sick kids and family all crammed in,” Wood said.

The medical ward – for patients with Covid-19 and respiratory-type illnesses like RSV – will not open until at least early 2023, as it still needed upgrades for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, according to the DHB.

Dr Rosalind Wood, paediatrician and co-clinical leader with Wellington Hospital's child health service

The upgrades were a result of lessons learned from Covid-19, and changes to clinical practice, and did cause delays to the scheduled opening of the hospital, it said.

The hospital project started in 2017 with a $50m donation from property developer Mark Dunajtschik. He said he felt he had achieved his initial goal – to build a hospital for those less fortunate.

The Wellington Hospitals Foundation has raised a further $10m through more than 8000 donors in the community.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Children's hospital benefactor Mark Dunajtschik at a mauri stone laying ceremony in November 2018, at the beginning of construction. (Video published November 2018)

The foundation’s chairperson, Bill Day, said efforts were ongoing to raise money for “the best and most modern equipment possible” equipment, such as portable X-ray​ machines.

From Dunajtschik’s $50m to a donation of $7.50 from an 8-year-old girl, Ya ya, it all helped, Day said.

"Every one is just as important and right now, without us doing this, I couldn’t see this [hospital] happening this side of 25 years.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Wellington Children's Hospital is connected to Wellington’s main regional hospital via a link bridge, right.

Much planned care remains on hold as the main hospital deals with high patient numbers and staff sickness, but Wood said children’s care was being prioritised.

While Wood said the hospital was “better staffed than we’ve ever been” for paediatricians – with no vacancies, the DHB confirmed the shortage of paediatric surgeons was about to get worse.

The surgical team, which should have four full-timers, has been short-staffed since November last year, and is being buffered by surgeons flying back and forth from Christchurch.

The latest departure will mean more than 2.5 full-time positions are vacant. Chief medical officer John Tait said interviews would take place in the next fortnight, and the shortages had not impacted on wait times for surgery.