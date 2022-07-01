MidCentral Health's top manager Kathryn Cook has left the building

MidCentral District Health Board’s departing chief executive Kathryn Cook is confident the board's best work will flourish in the reformed health services.

The MidCentral District Health Board’s last chief executive Kathryn Cook arrived in Palmerston North seven years ago with a bold ambition: To build a hospital of the future that the community could be proud of.

But health reforms have moved faster than the builders.

Cook’s tenure ended at midnight on Thursday June 30 with the abolition of New Zealand’s 20 elected and appointed district health boards, and the first day of business for Health New Zealand on July 1.

As she left, there were contactors on the surgical services floor, others out the front of the hospital building extensions to the over-crowded emergency department, and the call is out for tenderers to construct a new mental health ward.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North Hospital staff frustrations boil over at board meeting

* Manawatu mental health crisis demand 'highest that it's ever been'



The case for a brand-new acute services block had at least made it on to the government’s list of the top four priorities for hospital investments.

“These things always end up taking longer than we would like. And Covid-19 has been a real challenge that has necessarily taken our attention and time into different areas.

SUPPLIED Building materials for the improvements to Palmerston North Hospital's surgical services floor were lifted in by crane on May 26.

Cook said she left feeling “really proud” of the planning work that had gone into designing a new hospital, with the $33 million Spire refurbishment, and the ED extensions, acknowledged as medium-term improvements.

She said the mental health unit was going to be an amazing place for people to heal, its whole design enhanced by taking time to go back to basics with Rangitāne to embed tikanga Māori into its layout and fabric.

Cook arrived in Palmerston North in 2015 after more than 40 years working in health.

She started out as a student nurse in Wellington in 1978, and spent much of her career managing a variety of public health services in Australia.

She was made especially welcome on her arrival by then board chairman Phil Sunderland, who died suddenly the following year, just days after being passed over for the chairmanship.

Cook said that was the low point of her time in the top job.

“I was absolutely devastated.”

He was succeeded as chairperson by Dot McKinnon, and later, Brendan Duffy, both of whom Cook described as amazing people who had provided her with great support.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Departing MidCentral chief executive Kathryn Cook looks back.

One of the early changes Cook instigated was a rethink of the board’s management and service structures to create six clusters with clinical and operational executives in the lead.

She said while most DHBs had stuck with a separation between hospital and community health services, the latter contracted through its funding division, MidCentral had integrated the two.

Cook said mental health and addictions was one area where the wider view was starting to pay dividends.

Although much attention was being paid to the physical acute mental health ward, management was looking more holistically at the continuum of care to help get people treatment earlier, avoid admissions, and ease discharge back to the community.

“Too many people end up in acute mental health care because they don’t have any other choice.”

A step-down unit had been set up in Grey St, a step-up unit was coming for Horowhenua, and the new Safe Haven café in Featherston St was providing an alternative after hours place for people who might otherwise have gone to ED in mental distress.

Cook said the integrated approach across six key health services would stand MidCentral in good stead for adapting to the approaches preferred by the incoming Health NZ board.

The other thing she believed MidCentral had done well was its locality planning, having worked in each geographical area to identify needs and gaps in services and start to implement remedies.

Horowhenua was a case in point, which was chosen as one of the pilot sites for the Health NZ approach, building on firm iwi relationships already in place to tackle Māori health inequities.

The whole organisation had renewed its determination to tackle the problem of poorer health outcomes for Māori, with an equity leader in each cluster of services.

There are no big career plans on Cook’s horizon at the moment. She said she would be taking some time to reflect and to spend more time with husband Rob Cook and family and grandchildren in Wellington and Australia.