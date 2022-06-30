'Nothing changes' for community under NZ Health, say health providers

Health providers say the community won’t notice a difference in their healthcare as NZ Health takes over from 20 DHBs across the country.

As district health boards are dissolved to make way for NZ Health, health providers are assuring the community it’s business as usual when it comes to healthcare.

July 1 sees a shake up of the health system across Aotearoa with 20 DHBs disestablished and NZ Health managing all health services.

Former Nelson Marlborough District Health Board (NMDHB) chairperson Jenny Black said people in the community wouldn’t notice a difference in their care.

“The people in Te Tauihu (top of the south) will still receive their care from the same people they’ve always got their care from and in the same place.

“Nothing changes as far as provision of care and where they find it.”

Black said in the board’s final meeting, the team reflected on their achievements and were “full of hope and positive feelings for the future”.

“It’s time to do things slightly differently so we get some better outcomes, especially in the equity space for the health of Māori.”

Black has been on the NMDHB since 2007 and said it had improved many services over the years, including building Wairau Hospital and Golden Bay health centre, making a start on a new Nelson Hospital, creating cardiology services, and in more recent times, begun rolling out programmes for Māori, by Māori.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Former Nelson Marlborough District Health Board chair Jenny Black said while the District Health Board system had served the community well, it was time for it to be “tweaked”.

“We just need to get that going a bit harder and faster.”

She said there had been “some really good things about the system ... but it’s time for it to be tweaked”.

The community would “continue to get what they’ve always had and hopefully, there will be parts of our community who will get more”.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Nelson Marlborough District Health Board chair says it has improved many services over the years, including building the new Wairau Hospital and Golden Bay Community Health centre.

She said the “main driver” of the change would benefit Māori.

Nelson Marlborough Health interim chief executive, Lexie O’Shea who was appointed the role 18 months ago, will become the district director under the NZ Health structure.

Te Piki Oranga general manager Anne Hobby said there was some “really exciting new thinking” coming in with NZ Health “but of course, it’s the action that will make the difference for us”.

“We will be waiting for the action and how it comes down to our local level” and asking, “what’s the relationship with our iwi Māori board”.

Hobby said Māori and Māori providers had demonstrated they could work together through Covid; “now we have an opportunity to build on that moving in this new health environment”.

“Nobody will know any different when they ring Te Piki Oranga. We’re all still here and still doing the same thing, [we just] hope to do more of it in the future.”