Grief and hope felt by Southland's last district health board members

Kaye Crowther, left, Terry King and Lesley Soper are the last Southlanders to represent the region at district health board level following the dissolution of the country’s 20 DHBs.

The way people interact with the health system has to change if Southlanders want more care closer to home.

Technology and tele-health should be embraced, people should be comfortable sometimes seeing nurse practitioners instead of a general practitioner, and the Government should make better use of non-government organisations that are already meeting the needs of their communities.

That’s the view of the last Southland-based Southern District Health Board members: Kaye Crowther, Lesley Soper and Terry King.

The three hope they’ll have a seat at the table when Health New Zealand is designing how services are delivered in the south.

The country’s 20 district health boards were abolished to make way for the new centralised agency to co-ordinate health resources.

Health NZ will be supported by the Māori Health Authority to work towards more equitable access to healthcare.

Crowther, Soper and King say they are feeling a mixture of grief at not having more time to improve things for Southlanders and hope for the future.

“The potential is huge,” Soper says.

“Grieving though we may be, I think we feel the potential improvements are too important to New Zealand.”

The idea is that specialist services will be managed at a national and regional level – which for the south means sharing with the rest of the South Island – while community and primary services will be tailored at a local level under locality hubs.

Crowther points out that Southlanders have always had to travel for “big ticket items” such as cardiac care and radiation therapy.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare have formally launched two new health entities at AUT in Manukau, south Auckland.

But a single health authority puts an end to 20 DHBs all doing 20 different things, Soper says, so money can be better allocated.

“Services that can be offered closer to home should be,” Crowther says.

But they aren’t expecting dramatic overnight changes. “It’s like turning the Titanic around,” Crowther says.

The trio is also hopeful that the health reforms offer an opportunity to address racial disparities in the health system – the evidence of which “is there for all to see”, King says.

In August 2021, a report found that southern Māori were one-and-a-half times more likely to die of a preventable disease than their Pākehā counterparts, with heart disease being the leading cause of death, followed by suicide, respiratory disease, cancers and diabetes.

Inequities for Māori and rural residents were also highlighted in an independent clinical needs analysis of Southland released in June.

The report paints a stark picture of a Southland Hospital that’s too small for the growing population it serves while Southlanders are struggling to access primary care.

Crowther, Soper and King called for the report back in February 2021 and kept pushing to make sure it was delivered before their term ended.

It was important that they could hand over a comprehensive document outlining the needs of Southlanders to the new health authority, they say.

Robyn Edie/Stuff An independent report released in June found that Southland Hospital was struggling to keep up with the size of the population it serves. (File photo)

They were lobbying right up until last Wednesday to make sure Interim Health NZ executives understood that Southland Hospital has to have a bigger emergency department and a fifth operating theatre.

“Board chairman Pete Hodgson says the Southland team hunts as a pack, and we’re quite proud of that,” King says with a smile.

“We didn’t speak often around the [board] table, but when we did, the chair knew we’d done our homework.”

It meant the Southland-based board members were heard when they supported the call for Southlanders to be represented on the DHB’s Disability Working Group, when they helped call for dialysis equipment to be made available at Southland Hospital, and when they called for an overhaul of letter templates so that patients were getting the information they needed rather than being sent to the wrong place at the wrong time.

But there were also times they just didn’t have the numbers to sway the 10-member board.

The Southern DHB made the controversial decision to downgrade the Lumsden Maternity Centre from a primary birthing unit to a maternity and child hub in August 2018, long before the board members were elected in October 2019.

King says the Southland board members were single-minded in their support for their maternity centre, but at the end of the day, they couldn’t change the decision.

However, Crowther says the situation prompted the DHB to look at maternity services at the top end of Central Otago, where a maternity centre is now being set up.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland’s outgoing Southern DHB members say they have been making sure health officials know how much Southland Hospital needs a bigger emergency department and another operating theatre. (File photo)

“It’s a great outcome for Wānaka.”

Another annoyance was the glacial pace of change.

“It’s a fact of life that getting things done is a bureaucratic, slow process and unless something dramatic’s in the wind, you don’t get a lot of progress,” King says.

There’s also the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic hit almost as soon as the board members started in their roles, exacerbating surgery delays. Being members of a small community, the three often found themselves trying to explain to people they knew that some things were out of their hands.

The three are adamant that there will need to be a local voice in the new health structure – no matter what that will look like – and they’ll be looking for ways to be involved.

“We’ve made it very clear to the Ministry of Health and executive leaders that we’ll be keeping a watching brief,” Soper says.