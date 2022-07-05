Student undergoing 'precautionary treatment' for meningitis in Christchurch

A student at Christchurch’s Queenspark primary school is undergoing precautionary treatment for meningitis. (File photo).

A Christchurch primary school student undergoing precautionary treatment for meningitis has prompted their school to alert parents.

Queenspark School was notified of a student who was undergoing precautionary treatment for meningitis, as well as several students being treated for an influenza-like illness, a message to parents on Monday said.

The school was following Ministry of Health advice to inform the community as a “precautionary measure”, principal Ross Willocks said.

Antibiotic treatment was recommended for close contacts of those who have meningococcal disease (which causes meningitis), Canterbury medical officer of health Matthew Reid said.

READ MORE:

* Gastro bug causing 'violent vomiting' hits Christchurch schools

* Sydney teenager dies with meningitis and Covid-19 in hospital

* Coronavirus: Primary school student in Mt Roskill tests positive for Covid-19



Te Whatu Ora Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board) did not comment on individual patient care, but contacts of contacts were not at risk, Reid said.

Quick facts – meningitis: