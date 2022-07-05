Student undergoing 'precautionary treatment' for meningitis in Christchurch
A Christchurch primary school student undergoing precautionary treatment for meningitis has prompted their school to alert parents.
Queenspark School was notified of a student who was undergoing precautionary treatment for meningitis, as well as several students being treated for an influenza-like illness, a message to parents on Monday said.
The school was following Ministry of Health advice to inform the community as a “precautionary measure”, principal Ross Willocks said.
Antibiotic treatment was recommended for close contacts of those who have meningococcal disease (which causes meningitis), Canterbury medical officer of health Matthew Reid said.
Te Whatu Ora Canterbury (formerly the Canterbury District Health Board) did not comment on individual patient care, but contacts of contacts were not at risk, Reid said.
Quick facts – meningitis:
- The symptoms of viral and bacterial meningitis can be similar in the beginning. Bacterial meningitis symptoms are usually more severe.
- Symptoms differ between adults and infants.
- Joint pain, vomiting, fever, and a stiff neck are common. Infants may refuse food, have a blotchy complexion, and a high-pitched cry.
- In some cases meningitis can lead to a permanent disability such as deafness, limb amputation or brain damage.
- Bacterial meningitis is caused through close personal contact, such as coughing, sneezing and kissing.
- Anyone presenting with similar symptoms is advised to seek medical help immediately.
- Viral meningitis is less severe than other types. It is most common in young children and in people under 40.