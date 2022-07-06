Covid-19: 10,290 new community cases reported

On Tuesday there were new 9629 cases, 493 people in hospital, and 24 people with the virus have died in the period since April 14, the ministry said. (File photo)

New community case numbers remain high with the Ministry of Health reporting 10,290 new cases on Wednesday.

There are 522 people in hospital and 12 people with the virus have died since July 1, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, case numbers soared by more than 3000 in a single day, rising from 6498 on Monday to 9629 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Tuesday was 7246 – a rise of about 32% on the same time last year. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Wednesday was 7591.

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank said on Tuesday the increasing trend in cases over the past week made a second wave of Omicron “likely”.

“The signs are there that it does look likely that we’re at the start of a wave.”

But he said there would not be the same dramatic increases in cases of the virus this time around as there were already significant levels of infection – and immunity – in the community.

Supplied Professor Michael Plank says the age factor is the main concern in the latest wave of Omicron cases. (File photo)

The ministry said the rise in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday was not unexpected as New Zealand moves towards the winter peak for respiratory illness, including Covid-19. In addition, it is not unusual for reported cases to rise following a weekend.

The Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 was detected in New Zealand for the first time this week, a ministry spokesperson said.

There is no evidence that BA.2.75 requires a shift in public health settings to manage other Omicron variants, they said.

Analysis of whole genome sequencing confirmed two cases in New Zealand with BA.2.75.

Cases in hospital on Wednesday: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 108; Counties Manukau: 29; Auckland: 55; Waikato: 53; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 19; MidCentral: 13; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 48; Nelson Marlborough: 11; Canterbury and West Coast: 60; South Canterbury: 12; Southern: 31.

In its updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.