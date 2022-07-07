Nationwide sausage sizzle tour serves up candid mental health chat

Hawke's Bay sausage producer Rob Beard is on a mission to get people talking about mental health. He's off on a nationwide sausage sizzle fundraising tour hoping to raise $50,000 for Lifeline.

This is not your average sausage sizzle.

Rob Beard​ is on a nationwide tour to get people talking about their mental health, while raising funds for Lifeline.

Ploughing through about 12 loaves of bread each day and hundreds of sausages, the Hawke’s Bay sausage maker behind Beard Brothers has been keeping an informal tally of the number of people telling him they have lost loved ones to suicide.

Beard said 42 people had lost someone close to in the past two years and nine in the past six months. Four had lost someone in the last two weeks.

“It’s pretty raw. That’s just a snapshot.”

Beard knows first-hand the grief that comes with losing someone to suicide. His sister, Helen, took her own life in 2011. “It’s a really shit situation for a family to be in. That was the catalyst for it.”

He has had his own battles with depression and knows what a “horrible, dark, lonely” place it can be. “You feel hopeless. I don’t want anyone to be in that situation.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sausage sizzle with impact: Rob Beard hands out sausages at St Martins New World in Christchurch as part of a nationwide fundraising tour for Lifeline.

Beard said the number of people affected by suicide was confronting and left him frustrated, as he did not know the answer.

He believed talking helped though, adding while there had been plenty of tears there had also been a lot of laughs along the tour so far.

“The thing that has hit me like a hammer is the amount that of people coming up to us opening up about depression and suicide. I’ve had three people crying at the sausage sizzle, telling me about how they’re really, really battling and they’ve walked away feeling better.”

The Happy Banger Tour has been more than 12 months in the making.

Beard first partnered with Lifeline last year, raising $10,000 for the charity through his “Speak Up” sausage range. He wanted to do more though, setting a goal to raise $50,000 this year.

“The hero of all of this is Lifeline. Lifeline is sometimes the last line of defence.”

Lifeline provides a helpline service to those struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts. It relies on donations to fund the service. It costs about $32 for a high-risk phone call.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Between a fundraiser in Christchurch and another in Blenheim, Sarah Hesp, left, Richard Kerr and Rob Beard have helped raise $2558 – enough to fund 80 high-risk Lifeline calls.

The tour kicked off on the shortest day of the year – symbolic of the fact days are starting to stay lighter for longer. “If you’ve had depression, there’s got to be something to look forward to so the days getting longer shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

Everything from the sausage sizzle format – an iconic Kiwi staple – to the sausage itself is designed to put a smile on people’s faces, he said.

“The sausage itself is design to be a happy banger. It’s a pork sausage made with a spiced apple pie filling from Barkers. It’s a warm sausage.”

It’s also a conversation starter as Beard has found and gets people interacting, like the person who shouted a taxi driver a sausage or the other who bought one for the homeless man round the corner.

“It gets people chatting. I think we need to talk.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff While Beard feels frustrated not knowing what the answer was, he thinks talking helps.

Money raised from the sausage sizzle goes directly to Lifeline, with Beard also donating 20 cents for every Happy Banger sausage tray sold to the charity.

He’s encouraging people to run their own sausage sizzle fundraiser, with the campaign likely to run until August. A Givealittle page has also been set up and Beard estimates they’ll have raised $10,000 by Friday.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Help (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).