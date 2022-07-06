Patients sick, in pain, wait weeks to see their GP in ongoing health crisis

Influenza is back on tour this winter. But it's just the flu - surely there's nothing to worry about? Not so fast. (first published June 2, 2022)

Northland patients are waiting up to four weeks to see their GP as medical centres battle a GP shortage, an increasing workload and rising cases of Covid-19 and flu.

Patients say the waits are not good enough, and they fear not enough is being done in new health reforms to fix the problems.

The challenges come as Tai Tokerau’s hospitals are full, with patients being treated in corridors and on chairs.

One patient, Brian, whose last name Stuff agreed not to use, has to wait a month to see a doctor at Dargaville Medical Centre for a suspected rotator cuff injury after a fall.

READ MORE:

* Beyond broken: Why GPs fear for the future under Government health reforms

* Northland hospital patients 'being treated in corridors, chairs' as flu and Covid-19 hit

* Take Five: Rising Covid-19 case numbers a sign of second wave?



He fears it will be several more months to see a specialist and have shoulder surgery, if needed.

While he is managing the pain with over-the-counter pain relief, Brian finds it difficult to sleep and can’t lift his arms to get changed.

123rf.com A man with a suspected rotator cuff injury is having to use over-the-counter pain relief, and fears it will be many more months before he can see a specialist. (File photo)

Another patient, Alison, who Stuff also agreed not to fully name, ended up in hospital with pneumonia and chest pains after several days of trying to see a GP for her bad flu.

“I thought I was having a heart attack – all because I couldn’t get in when I realised I needed to see a doctor,” said the patient of Whangārei’s Bush Road Medical Centre.

Now she has been released from hospital, Alison has been unable to see a doctor for a repeat antibiotics prescription, because she refuses to wait outside in the rain for an assessment.

Mahitahi Hauora, the primary health entity for the most Northland medical centres, says the region’s doctor shortage has been exacerbated by a perfect storm of factors.

123rf A Northland patient says she can’t get a repeat prescription because she doesn’t want to wait outside for an assessment while suffering pneumonia. (File photo)

Extra Covid-19 care work, vaccine mandates, border closures preventing overseas doctors entering the country and visa restrictions requiring some doctors to return overseas have all had an impact, said partnership services manager Sandra Wilkinson​.

In addition, there has been a large increase in people relocating to Northland, she said. Infometrics estimates Northland grew 1.9% in 2021 alone, much faster than the 0.6% rate for all New Zealand.

Mahitahi Hauora is trying to help by increasing the numbers of mental health professionals and nurses in general practices, to ease pressure on GPs, Wilkinson said.

It is also getting hospitals to help ease the after-hours load in the Far North and is looking at options for increasing virtual care in Northland.

A long-term Tai Tokerau Medical Workforce Pipeline aims to encourage graduates into primary care in the region, with six medical students completing placements this year, she said.

One Whangārei practice manager, Iain Watkins​ from West End Medical, said practices try to assess patients over the phone, to determine if they need urgent care.

Acute patients and young children should be seen on the same day, but patients whose condition will not be worsened by a wait will be classed as non-urgent, he said.

But Watkins said patients who could be in pain – such as Brian with the rotator cuff injury – should not be waiting too long to be seen by a GP.

He agreed with Wilkinson’s assessment of the factors contributing to the GP shortage, but said specialists were also asking GPs to do more work for patients who need surgery.

Burn-out and stress is a common problem for GPs and Watkins is concerned another wave of Covid-19 could be approaching.

Wilkinson said everyone can play their part in helping medical centres keep doctors’ appointments free for people who really need them.

Most people with a cold or flu do not need to see a doctor, and anyone who is unsure can contact Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116.

She advises patients to talk to their medical centre about seeing a nurse or having a virtual appointment.

But she said patients who think they need to be seen urgently should tell the medical centre and call an ambulance on 111 in a medical emergency.

Stuff could not get through to Dargaville Medical Centre or Bush Road Medical Centre’s practice manager for comments.