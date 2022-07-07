Covid-19: Ministry of Health announces 10,710 new community cases on Thursday

New case numbers remained high on Wednesday with 10,290 new cases reported. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health has reported 10,710 new cases and 554 hospitalisations on Thursday.

Fifteen people with the virus have also died. These deaths occurred in the period since June 28.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday is 8013.

The number of new cases reflects a steady rise in case numbers recently.

Health officials are continuing to keep the response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review, a ministry spokesperson said, and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of resurgence planning.

On Tuesday, case numbers soared by more than 3000 in a single day, rising from 6498 on Monday to 9629.

New case numbers grew again on Wednesday, with 10,290 new cases reported.

Cases in hospital on Thursday are: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 123; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 48; Waikato: 52; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 13; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 56; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury and West Coast: 63; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 33.

The ministry is urging people to wear masks in healthcare and aged residential care settings, on public transport, in indoor settings like shops and supermarkets, in poorly ventilated spaces, or when it is hard to physically distance from other people.

Unsplash The ministry is reminding people to wear masks where necessary. (File photo)

“During the past two weeks there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases on top of a rise in seasonal colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses. Wearing a mask remains one of our best measures to reduce transmission,” a ministry spokesperson said.

In its updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.