Dannevirke man cannot get into a local GP, needs prescription sent up from Christchurch

A Dannevirke man has to go out of town for primary health care.

Dannevirke truck driver Scott Judd has been trying to enrol with a local general practice for two years.

He had been working in a temporary job in Christchurch, and as he needed a doctor to prescribe anti-depressants while he was there, he had his patient notes transferred to a practice in the South Island.

And that is where he remains enrolled, with no practice in Dannevirke accepting new or returning patients.

So when he needs a new prescription, his doctor in Christchurch sends it through to a Dannevirke pharmacy.

He is trying to get a referral to Palmerston North Hospital for a specialist appointment, but said his Christchurch doctor could not refer him to another district.

If he needs urgent care, his option is to go to Palmerston North Hospital ED and hope for a referral to an acute care service, so he does not have to pay.

Judd said being refused enrolment in Dannevirke was particularly annoying, as his ex-wife​ and children were enrolled there.

But even that was not working out all that well.

His ex-wife was four months overdue to have a contraceptive device removed.

She had an appointment cancelled, and the next date available for her was September 8.

Judd said he had tried to enrol at practices in Palmerston North and Feilding, and had even considered Hastings and Napier.

“I don’t think I have tried every doctor on the list.

“I just think that these doctors – there need to be more of them.

“Even the hospitals are over run.

“The health system is buggered, it’s not the doctors’ fault.”

Shortly after speaking to Stuff, Judd tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating at home. His result was later confirmed as a false positive.

He is among an estimated 12,000 to 13,000 people in the MidCentral/Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua district not enrolled with a general practice.

Primary health organisation Think Hauora principal medical adviser Nader Fattah said the organisation was working to retain and recruit more GPs to supplement the district’s 104.7 full-time-equivalent general practitioners.

In the meantime it was promoting a range of online and telehealth and other allied health services to help more people manage their conditions without needing a GP appointment.