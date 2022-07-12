'I had an illness that kills', Sir John Kirwan mental health roadtrip reaches Invercargill

Invercargill was the final stop of a 13-day road trip for Sir John Kirwan to speak about and fundraise his mental health programme Mitey.

Sir John Kirwan's $1 million fundraising goal was reached as his nationwide tour rolled into Invercargill on Tuesday.

The 63-test former All Black left Auckland on June 30 and drove the length of the country speaking to schools, community groups and fundraisers to drum up support for his mental health programme, Mitey.

Mitey teaches mental health in schools just like reading, writing and maths, with a specialist teacher.

Kirwan was diagnosed with anxiety-induced depression, and said as a young man his point of reference for mental health was the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

“I had an illness that kills and through the other end it’s pretty damn good,” Kirwan said.

Seventy schools currently used the Mitey programme and there were another 300 on the wait list. The programme was in six Southland schools and had reached 12,000 kids nationally, he said.

Moments from the road trip that stood out included 11-year-old Luke coming up to him in Dunedin to donate $10 from his own pocket.

Kirwan felt kids today were more advanced than when he was that age.

At a Christchurch school an 11-year-old stood up and asked what the programme’s position on homophobia was.

At another stop a woman told Kirwan her 21-year-old daughter took her own life the week before.

“The road trip has been reaffirmation of how much this [programme] is needed,” Kirwan said.

The $1m target would pay for 11,000 kids to do Mitey, he said.

Kirwan said the road trip had been tiring but he will get to see his Italy-based professional footballer son Niko in the next couple of weeks, for the first time in two-and-a-half-years.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sir John Kirwan is pictured with the Cairns siblings, from left, Ben Cairns, 13, Sam, 9, and Matthew, 12, at the Ascot Park Hotel on Tuesday, as he was speaking abouthis mental health programme Mitey.

Asked on his thoughts on the next All Black test in Wellington this weekend, he thoughts the ABs would need a better tactical kicking game, needed to win the positional and possession stakes, an error-free game and no cards.

He thought coach Ian Foster would go with more experience, like David Havili and Sam Whitelock coming in, changing up the loose forwards and maybe Scott Barrett to come back in at 6.

