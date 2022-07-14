Nurse 'ashamed and embarrassed' to work in a health system in 'tatters'

NZ Nurses Organisation’s Sarah Barker says staff shortages, amid Covid-19, could put patients at risk. (First published in December 2021)

The “great white shark” of Covid-19 is circling, picking off nurses during the busiest winter yet at Blenheim’s Wairau Hospital.

“The great white shark keeps pinging about one nurse each week,” a nurse says.

She is one of many health professionals speaking out this week, to tell the public about the worst winter in her 30-odd years of nursing, but has asked to remain anonymous to avoid any backlash from her managers.

“The whole system is absolutely at its max. It’s so broken it’s not funny. And it’s not just because of Covid – it’s slowly been eroding over the years, but it’s come to a head and quite frankly, it’s unsafe.”

Marlborough’s chronic shortage of GPs had peaked this winter with many on sick leave. Rather than wait four weeks for an appointment, people were showing up at the emergency department instead.

“We get swamped every day because there’s not enough beds in the wards. The hospital is way too small. So people are backing up in ED. The Ministry of Health sets deadlines that people can’t be at ED more than six hours, but we would breach that every day,” she said.

“It really is a domino effect through the whole health system, every department is working to capacity, there’s no meat in the sandwich and we’re all falling over. Right at the start of the coalface, even ambulances are stretched, holding patients in stretchers waiting for hospital beds to become available. And we just saw in the media someone in Wellington has died waiting for an ambulance.

123RF Nurses are under pressure amid short-staffing, high numbers of patient presentations, and staff sickness. (File photo)

“So there’s a flow-on effect. GPs can’t see people, ED can’t see people, even rest homes can’t get enough hospital beds. Everything in our health system is in tatters.”

Hiring and keeping nurses had been a problem long before Covid-19, but it was even harder to keep them from burnout under the current conditions, she said.

“I often see nurses in a heap crying somewhere because they’re too stretched or sleep-deprived, they’re just fed up,” she said.

“If we do get any new nurses, you can’t educate them because you don’t have time, so they’re left to fumble their way through.

“We’re still waiting for our pay equity to be finalised, that’s not helping things. Nurses are really disgruntled, and that’s why they’re going to Australia where you can make double over there.”

Along with short-staffing, Covid-19 precautions were also slowing things down. Every patient with a Covid symptom had to be treated as if they had Covid until a PCR test showed otherwise, which meant nurses had to wear PPE gear and isolate the patient.

“So it’s taking probably twice as long to help those patients.

“I’m just really frustrated and ashamed and embarrassed to work in the health system at the moment. Blenheim is a small place, you see people you know, waiting and waiting.”

Supplied Agnes “Aggie” Tyson was a Blenheim-based nurse who went to Australia for the better pay and work conditions.

She echoed calls for the Government to add nurses to Immigration NZ’s essential occupation list with fast-tracked residency along with GPs and surgeons.

“We’ve been waiting for staff for months and months, waiting for their visas.”

The pressure to work overtime was intense and unrelenting, she said.

“I don’t know the answer, but it’s a crisis. I’m worried that someone will die because of it. They’ll walk out or they’ll wait too long to be seen.

“The finger will be pointed, and they’ll say, ‘why didn’t you say something’. But we do reportable events all the time, and nothing happens.”

Staff shortages were raised at the last-ever Nelson Marlborough Health board meeting in June, with chair Jenny Black saying the pressures on staff were unprecedented and would need to be dealt with by the new authority Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ.

Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ said hospitals had planned for a challenging winter, and were prioritising urgent cases. A taskforce was working on a strategy to reduce demand and wait lists, due in September.