Weak power supply means Auckland hospital's new baby unit can't open

A newly opened Special Care Baby Unit at Waitākere Hospital has been officially opened, but won’t have patients yet. (File photo)

A new special care baby unit (SCBU) at Waitākere Hospital has not been opened to patients after it was found the hospital’s power supply wasn’t robust enough to run it.

The new unit was officially opened on June 15 in a ceremony with ministers, staff and stakeholders, but babies and their parents are yet to enter the building.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand, said while it had been “hoped” the unit would be up and running by now, work was needed to boost electricity so the unit and the rest of the hospital could all run together.

“The commissioning process identified the need for the hospital to adjust the switchboards to ensure a robust power supply to all services in the area.”

The work would be carried out from late July, the spokesperson said, and it would help boost the electrical capacity of the hospital.

Due to this, the spokesperson said it was likely the new unit wouldn’t open to new parents and babies until early August.

“Meanwhile, parents and their babies continue to receive the highest-possible standard of care in our existing SCBU facilities at the hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The new unit was part of ongoing upgrades to the hospital site to help meet growing demands for health services in West Auckland.

The old unit at the hospital had nowhere for parents or caregivers and families to stay overnight – they had to sleep in a family room elsewhere in the hospital or at a nearby marae.

The new SCBU would provide care for up to 18 babies who were born at 32 weeks gestation or more and needed specialised care. The old unit could accommodate 12 babies at a time.

The new unit was partly funded by $5 million of community donations through Well Foundation.

More upgrades are expected for the hospital, with plans under way to build a new $65 million intensive care unit and a 30-bed inpatient ward from the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, a petition was started by community organisation Waitākere Health Link, calling on the Ministry of Health to commit urgent funding to upgrading services at the hospital, including more beds and theatre expansion.