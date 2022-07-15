LGBTQIA+ Kiwis who have survived a stroke sought for first-of-its-kind study

A new study is looking into the impact a stroke has on LGBTQIA+ patients and their partners. (File photo)

Stroke survivors who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community are being sought for a first-of-its-kind study into the impact the stroke had on their relationships.

Will Kokay, a PhD candidate at the University of Sydney, is running the study with people who have either experienced a stroke themselves or have a partner who has.

Participants are being sought from Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Kokay has worked in the healthcare sector for a number of years, with people in rehabilitation after having a stroke.

He said during that time he worked with a few patients who identified as being LGBTQIA+ and realised the information given to them about post-stroke care was “very heteronormative”.

“I decided to look into it and noticed there was nothing really about LGBTQIA+ patients and how their sexuality and relationships were affected following a stroke.

Jonh Cowpland / Stuff Stroke survivor Elise Peach talks about her experience after she suffered from a stroke at just 44 years old.

“Strokes impact a person in a lot of different ways including cognition and memory, emotional stability and communication, all of which can affect relationships.”

Kokay said there was no existing research on how strokes could impact the LGBTQIA+ community and their partners.

“Partners are often not included within health research as well and as a result their experiences are not understood.”

Sexuality was “rarely” discussed by health professionals, Kokay said. The reasons for this could vary from a lack of knowledge, personal beliefs or the health professional feeling uncomfortable with the topic.

WILL KOKAY/Supplied Will Kokay is a PhD candidate at the University of Sydney.

Kokay said the LGBTQIA+ community was often forgotten about when it came to health issues that didn’t involve HIV or mental health.

He wanted to collect experiences from real people about the impact a stroke had on them.

While he said he’d got some amazing data so far, he only had one New Zealander signed up and also wanted to speak with people who identified as bisexual.

“I want to be able to include those experiences so I’m hoping I can get the word out there and speak with more people.

“It will allow us to better understand how stroke impacts this group in order to assist with better education and training and the development of health interventions to better meet their needs.”

For more information on the study or to participate, people can email Kokay at william.kokay@sydney.edu.au or apply through the website here.