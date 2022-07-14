Auckland husband and wife with terminal cancer 'humbled' by public support

Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith are doing all they can to prolong their lives after both being diagnosed with lung cancer.

A husband and wife who were diagnosed with terminal cancer within five months of each other say they have been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received to fund their treatment.

Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith – both non-smokers – were diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in January and May, respectively.

They have been trying to raise funds for treatment which would help prolong their lives.

They have two sons, aged 11 and 9, who they hope they would see grow up for a few more years, Graham Brooke-Smith said.

A Givealittle page was set up last Thursday with a target of $210,000, which had been exceeded a week later.

Supplied Mery and Graham Brooke-Smith with their two children, boys aged 11 and 9.

The funds would go towards their first year of treatment.

“This is a lifeline for 12 months,” Graham Brooke-Smith, who lives in Stonefields, said.

“The medical bills unfortunately will keep coming, however that is a bridge we will cross when we get there.

“We just have to keep going strong and it’s been phenomenal that we’ve reached our first milestone.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Graham says the support they have received from the Givealittle page has given them a lifeline of 12 months.

Their treatment includes targeted pills for Graham which cost $132,000 and Mery’s immunotherapy treatment which costs more than $100,000. Both are not funded by Pharmac.

“It's been quite overwhelming and humbling to see so much support,” Graham Brooke-Smith said.

“We’ve read every comment on the page and it’s just really touched our hearts.”

He said his wife was recovering in hospital for two weeks after getting a rod surgically inserted in her leg.

She was fighting an infection, but doctors hoped she could start her chemotherapy and immunotherapy on Monday.

“She was supposed to start it a month ago, but she had Covid and then two infections. We’re just hoping she can get started right away because her cancer is more aggressive.”

His own chemotherapy would start when the targeted pills he was taking stopped working.

“I’m taking this for as long as it works, doctors don’t know how long for but as long as possible.”

Andre Ruegg, Graham Brooke-Smith’s workmate who started the Givealittle page, said it had been amazing to see the outpour of support from strangers.

“Their story is unbelievable and Graham’s workmates wanted to help ease some pressure off them, to do this,” Ruegg said.

“We’re also hoping to set some money aside for the boys in a trust fund, to help them as well.”