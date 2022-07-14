Flu season past its peak but rates could remain high for several weeks

Flu rates may have peaked, but could stay high for a few more weeks, experts say.

The flu season has just past its peak, but experts warn rates of the illness could remain high for a few more weeks.

Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) data shows flu hospitalisations and symptoms reported in the community started coming down at the end of June.

“If you combine hospital and community data, it is giving you that feeling that we have just reached the peak from the flu and coming down now,” ESR national influenza centre director Sue Huang said.

But Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Nikki Turner said it was an unusual flu season and rates could still bounce around and remain high for a few more weeks.

READ MORE:

* Warning of possible 'twindemic' as influenza looms when borders open

* RSV outbreak: Cases continue to climb, 28 per cent increase in a week

* Coronavirus: The flu season that never was, thanks to Covid-19 response



ESR ESR data shows the flu season has peaked in the Auckland region.

It was still worth getting a flu jab as the illness would still be around for at least two months, she said.

The flu came earlier and rates increased faster this year compared to pre-pandemic winters, she said.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said there had been no decrease of viral illness at the frontline yet.

STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little talks to Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas about pressures on the health system, nurses' pay and how he intends to fix workforce shortages.

He expected flu rates to remain high for two to four weeks at least. Covid-19 numbers coming up meant general practitioners around the country expected to be incredibly busy for weeks to come, he said.

ESR’s weekly flu hospitalisation rates for the Auckland region were “really high this year” but started decreasing from mid-June, Huang said. Children aged under 5, and people aged over 65 were the most affected, she said.

ESR ESR data shows that while flu rates are starting to come down, cases of Covid-19 are on the rise

Virology data from hospitals in the Auckland region showed that while flu rates were decreasing, Covid-19 infections were on the rise, Huang said.

ESR data from diagnostic laboratories showed the same pattern in Christchurch, Huang said. In Dunedin and Wellington, the data indicated the flu had just peaked, she said.

ESR ESR data shows the flu has peaked in the main centres.

“We are facing a very challenging situation in New Zealand at the moment with the flu coming back to us and Omicron’s second wave. It’s keeping GPs and hospitals very busy.”

Weekly rates calls to Healthline regarding flu-like illness, and weekly rates of GP flu-like-illness consultations showed a clear peak in March this year, due to the first wave of Omicron, Huang said.

High rates by historical standards in May and June were the flu season peaking. From the end of June onwards, the second wave of Omicron had rates going up again, she said.

Turner urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and get their booster if they had not yet. Those eligible for a second booster should get it as soon as possible too, she said.

People who had any flu-like or Covid symptoms should stay away from others, and everyone should mask up inside where there is poor ventilation and in crowded environments, she said.

“We can't stop the spread of Covid and the flu, but we can reduce it.”