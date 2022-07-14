Health minister says nurses' organisation 'impediment' to pay deal

Health Minister Andrew Little tells Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas the Government has money in the bank ready to pay nurses and claims the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is "the impediment".

Health Minister Andrew Little has labelled the country’s largest nurses’ union as being ‘unprincipled’ and the impediment to a pay deal.

The minister, who has so far refused to call health workforce pressures a crisis, doubled down on comments he made publicly on Wednesday in which he described the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) as “talking with a forked tongue”.

“They are blocking nurses getting a pay rise,” Little said in an interview on Thursday morning.

New Zealand is short 4000 nurses and unions representing healthcare workers and medical societies have urged the minister to label the situation a crisis.

Little claimed a pay equity deal “was sorted in December.” then the union reneged four months later.

Nurses in the public health system would be on base incomes of $10,000 to $12,000 a year more than what they are now had they taken the deal, Little said.

“I've never seen anything like it from an organisation that is representing its members to improve the conditions. What they're doing is wrong.”

“We are doing everything we can on nurse pay. They are the impediment.”

The Nurses Organisation has been approached for comment.

Asked why health care workers should trust him, Little again took aim at the NZNO, calling its actions “unprincipled”.

"And we've got money in the bank ready to pay nurses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little has called the New Zealand Nurses Organisation ‘unprinicpled’.

"They are the impediment and for them, having done that to then complain a few weeks ago that not enough has been done on nurse pay, that is wrong.

"So I'm sorry that you know, health organisations do not get off scot-free. They are open to criticism too."

A petition has emerged in recent days for Little’s removal as health minister and had reached close to 2000 signatures by midday Thursday.