Nurses' organisation asks health minister to focus on health crisis instead of putdowns

Health Minister Andrew Little tells Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas the Government has money in the bank ready to pay nurses and claims the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is "the impediment".

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation is urging the health minister to focus on fixing the nursing crisis rather than taking swipes at them over unresolved pay settlements.

In an interview with Stuff, Andrew Little labelled the union ‘unprincipled’ and the impediment to a pay deal.

Nurses Organisation (NZNO) chief executive Paul Goulter said the union was disappointed.

“We were saddened by the fact he thinks it's more important to target an organisation that's merely advocating how nurses right around the country feel about the crisis in health."

The union had asked members to share experiences of what they face every day to help him form a further view on whether there is a crisis.

“They're quite sad really, people are really depressed," Goulter said of the messages received so far.

The minister, who has so far refused to call health workforce pressures a crisis, doubled down on comments he made publicly on Wednesday which he described the Nurses Organisation (NZNO) as “talking with a forked tongue”.

“They are blocking nurses getting a pay rise,” Little said.

New Zealand is short 4000 nurses and unions representing healthcare workers and medical societies have urged the minister to label the situation a crisis and urgently find solutions.

Supplied Paul Goulter, chief executive of the NZ Nurses' Organisation says the union wants to see a good package that keeps nurses in the profession.

The union’s statistics were indicating the deficit in nursing numbers was due to nurses leaving the profession, Goulter said. "It's not about retirement. It's not about going overseas or whatever. They're just sick and tired of what's going on and deciding to leave the profession.

“Now what we'd like to see is a really good package that keeps them in the profession, and part of that is paying them what they’re worth.”

The union had, on Wednesday, called for an immediate conference with key figures in the health sector to focus on the crisis and potential solutions but was yet to hear anything back from Little's office.

“We thought it would be a circuit breaker to move this conversation along on a professional basis," Goulter said.

Stuff New Zealand is currently short about 4000 nurses

Little claimed a pay equity deal “was sorted” late last year, then the union reneged four months later.

Nurses in the public health system would be on base incomes of $10,000 to $12,000 a year more than what they are now had they taken the deal, Little said.

“I've never seen anything like it from an organisation that is representing its members to improve the conditions. What they're doing is wrong.”

Asked why health care workers should trust him, Little called the actions of NZNO “unprincipled”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little has called the New Zealand Nurses Organisation ‘unprincipled.

"And we've got money in the bank ready to pay nurses.

"They are the impediment and for them, having done that to then complain a few weeks ago that not enough has been done on nurse pay, that is wrong.

"So I'm sorry that you know, health organisations do not get off scot-free. They are open to criticism too."

A petition has emerged in recent days for Little’s removal as health minister and has reached more than 2000 signatures.