'Disheartening but not surprising': 25% of suicides linked to alcohol

Raawiri (David) Ratuu is the lead claimant in a Waitangi Tribunal claim that alleges the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 has failed to protect Māori from alcohol-related harm. (Video first published March 2022)

One in four New Zealanders who die by suicide do so with excess blood alcohol – with the figures even worse for Māori and Pasifika, new analysis of coronial data has found.

The findings raise major red flags and should prompt urgent changes to Aotearoa's suicide prevention strategy and the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, according to the authors, from the University of Otago.

New Zealand’s “alcohol-saturated culture" meant the numbers were disheartening, but not surprising, study author and lecturer Dr Rose Crossin said.

“It’s abundantly clear we have a major public health problem in Aotearoa New Zealand with alcohol use now established as a significant risk factor for suicide.”

READ MORE:

* NRL: 'Don't man up': Warriors star Shaun Johnson admits 'venting' about mental health

* Meet the pair trying to save lives in our most suicide-prone industry

* Drop in number of suspected suicides 'heartening', chief coroner says



The group of Otago drug, alcohol and suicide experts looked at the proportion of suicides between 2007 and 2020 where the blood alcohol level was higher than the legal driving limit of 50 milligrams for every 100ml of blood.

Of the 4658 deaths of those aged 15 and over, 26.6% were above the limit. The figures for Māori were 32.3%, and Pasifika were 35.3%.

Supplied Dr Rose Crossin at the University of Otago says alcohol is a clearly a major public health problem in New Zealand.

Aucklander Raawiri (David) Raatu (Ngāti te Ata Waiohua, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto) said the findings reinforced the need for a review of alcohol legislation.

Raatu is the lead claimant in a Waitangi Tribunal claim that alleges the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 has failed to protect Māori from harm caused by waipiro (alcohol).

Tragically, a person he knew had died in a suspected suicide recently in an alcohol-related incident, Raatu said.

Suicide was the biggest concern for South Auckland Māori right now, he said, and “it’s all alcohol fuelled,” so he was unsurprised to hear of the findings.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Raawiri (David) Ratuu says the findings provide further evidence the Crown is failing Māori on waipiro-related harm.

“[This is] more evidence the Crown is failing Māori when it comes to alcohol harm and as a result, Māori are on the back foot of yet another health statistic.

“The Act is supposed to ensure the safe and responsible consumption of alcohol. It's written right there in the bloody legislation but every day it becomes more clear this isn't happening.”

The study authors urged greater restrictions on alcohol access, minimum unit pricing, and greater efforts to restrict marketing in sport so young people aren't being bombarded with messaging.

“What I had to hold in my mind all the time was – we have to focus on being able to do better in the future. How can positive change come from this really awful statistic?” Crossin said.

Unsplash Of the 4658 suicides of those aged 15 and over, 26.6% were above the blood alcohol limit.

A bill by Green MP Chloe Swarbrick that seeks to return power to communities to decide how many liquor stores can operate in their area and ban alcohol sponsorship in sport was pulled from the ballot last week.

This would provide the opportunity to debate whether the act was fit for purpose, Crossin said.

The research was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday.

Where to get help