Covid-19: Are you eligible for a second booster?

People over 50 years of age, those who work in healthcare, and immunocompromised people are eligible for their second booster right now. (File photo)

Boosters are a top-up for your immune system. As the second Omicron wave gathers speed, those most at risk of getting really sick from Covid-19 are being prioritised for their second booster dose.

When Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced the Government was rolling out additional measures to help tackle the second Omicron wave on Thursday, she also encouraged those who could to get it.

Are you eligible?

Who can get a second booster?

People aged 50 and over

Healthcare, aged care and disability workers over 30 years old

Severely immunocompromised people who received a three-dose primary course and a fourth dose as a first booster – this will be their fifth dose

People aged 16 years and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe illness from Covid-19

People aged 16 years and over who live with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple co-morbidities

See a breakdown of the eligible medical conditions here.

For all groups, it must be six months since your last booster and three months since testing positive for Covid-19, if you’ve had it.

A second booster is not yet available to younger people who are generally healthy and do not have underlying health conditions, even those who are pregnant.

Did these rules change in the announcement today?

No. The changes announced today were to do with masks, RATs and antiviral medications.

The above criteria for second boosters were announced on June 28.

Tom Lee/Stuff You can get your second booster from the same place you got your first, at drive-through or walk-in centres. (File photo)

Why do I need another dose?

After a few months, the vaccine’s protection starts to wear away. Omicron is more virulent – that is, infectious – than Delta, so an extra shot will increase your immunity.

Winter means an increase of other illnesses in the community – the current flu outbreak was placing extra pressure on the country’s health system, according to medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and Porirua GP, Byran Betty.

The fewer people who get seriously ill from Covid-19, the more space there will be in the already busy hospitals for those who need it.

Where do I get one?

The second booster shot is available from a range of places without a prescription including walk-in and drive-through vaccination centres.

Book online using BookMyVaccine or by calling the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.