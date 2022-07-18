Family takes on four more children after their mum dies of cancer

The Walker and Puhia families grew up together like cousins. Now they’re all together under one roof.

A Christchurch family have vowed to ensure their late friend’s four children “know nothing but love”, after she died of cancer soon after moving south for a new life.

The Walker family – Justin, Yllana​ (known as Lana​) and Destiny​ – are now a family of seven after their friend Miriama Puhia​ died from liver cancer last month at the age of 32. Her cancer was caused by neurofibromatosis – a genetic disorder that can cause tumours (which can become cancerous) to grow on nerve endings in the body.

The families had been inseparable since Lana Walker and Puhia met at a mutual friend’s home in Hawke’s Bay about 15 years ago.

“They instantly clicked ... they were soulmates,” Justin Walker said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff From left: Andrew Puhia, 14, Destiny Walker, 12, Justin Walker, Ava Puhia, 9, Tama Puhia, 12, Ella Puhia, 5, and Yllana Walker at Carlsen Reserve in Christchurch. The Puhia children have just joined the Walker family after their mum, Miriama Puhia, died of cancer aged just 32.

Their children grew up together, attending the same primary school in Napier, and Puhia and Lana Walker studied together to earn diplomas at the Eastern Institute of Technology to become pâtisserie chefs.

They dreamed of one day opening their own business.

Supplied Puhio, centre, and Walker, right, studied at the Eastern Institute of Technology together. They dreamed of one day opening their own business.

After Puhia’s mother, Moana, died in February 2021 – of the same condition that later killed her – both families decided to leave Hawke’s Bay to look for better opportunities.

The Walkers moved to Christchurch, and Puhia and her children – Ella​, 5, Ava​, 9, Tama​, 12, and Andrew​, 14 – moved to Whanganui.

Puhia and Lana Walker “missed each other too much” though, so Puhia moved to Christchurch at the start of the year.

Supplied Miriama Puhio died of liver cancer caused by neurofibromatosis.

A few months into her new life, she suddenly started feeling ill, and struggled to keep food down. The Puhia and Walker families contracted Covid-19 about the same time, so they initially thought Puhia’s illness was just that.

“But she continued to get worse,” Justin Walker said.

Puhia was hospitalised and underwent a range of tests. When doctors found cancer had destroyed Puhia’s liver, they called her best friend in immediately.

“My wife then called me and said, ‘She’s got two weeks’. I was like, ‘what two in hospital’ and she said ‘no, two weeks left to live’.”

Supplied Puhia, right, developed terminal liver cancer, caused by neurofibromatosis. Her best friend, Yllana Walker, was by her side every day.

A letter from a Canterbury District Health Board surgeon, seen by Stuff, confirmed Puhia’s tumour was “technically inoperable”.

“We consider this a terminal illness that has been histologically proven,” the surgeon wrote.

Walker said Puhia’s first concern was her children. “We instantly said, ‘what do you mean, they’ll stay with us’.”

The families stayed together over the next 12 weeks, including taking Puhia back to Whanganui so whānau could say their goodbyes, and to her marae, Rereamanu, in Otorohanga.

“My wife was with her every day ... she was holding her hand right up to her final breath.”

Supplied Puhia with her beloved mum Moana. Both women died from cancer caused by neurofibromatosis.

Puhia had joked that her last words to Lana Walker would be “tag you’re it” – and they were, Justin Walker said.

Before Puhia died in June, she had handed over her parental rights to the Walkers (the children’s fathers were not in the picture). The family now had temporary guardianship of the children, and had to apply through the courts for full custody.

“The kids had just lost their nana [Moana], whom they were extremely close to, and then their mum ... we were very honoured [to adopt them],” Justin Walker said.

“These kids have always been part of our lives. We asked our daughter [about adopting them] and she said ‘where else would they go’.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Yllana Walker pushes Ella and Tama on the swing. The Walker family want to ensure the Puhia children want for nothing after losing their beloved mum and nana in less than 18 months.

Walker said they saw Puhia in her children – especially their shared laugh.

“It’s particularly hard for my wife at the moment, she’s ultimately lost her second half.”

He urged people not to ignore their health.

“Even if you think it’s something small, get it checked out.”

They did not know if things would have been different if Puhia had sought help sooner, but “we’d do anything to have her back”.

The Walkers were now looking for a six- or seven-bedroom home to give every space, along with a seven-seater vehicle. A friend set up a Givealittle page to help ease their financial burden.

“These children are never going to want for anything, they’re never going to know anything but love.”

