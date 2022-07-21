Barista's shock terminal cancer diagnosis: 'I'm here to fight'

Jay Dixon was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and had to close his popular business.

The analogy Jay Dixon told his son was that there was an alien inside of him, and “we have to get it out”.

But that alien is cancer, and it is in his lungs, liver and lymph nodes.

“You are never going to get rid of it ... that is what terminal illness is, but you can get on top of it,” he said.

“I know in myself that I’m here for a while ... and I’m here to fight.”

The 45-year-old is urging others, particularly men, to get regular health checks – or as he calls it “a warrant of fitness”.

It was a couple of weeks ago when the owner of popular Dunedin cafe The Daily Coffee Co developed a bacterial infection, leading him to get a chest X-ray.

“They found something there ... and then a few days later I had a CAT scan, and I found out I had lung cancer.

“That was a hard meeting to sit in.”

It was even harder for Dixon and wife Suz to tell their two children.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jay Dixon, of The Daily Coffee Co, has terminal cancer, but says he has a lot to look forward to.

The young family moved south to Dunedin just over six years ago.

Dixon, who grew up in Auckland, had gone to art school.

“Effectively I was a struggling artist looking for a job ... and that is where I found coffee.”

He ended up working in a few high profile cafes in Auckland, and later took his skills to Washington DC, where he worked at a Kiwi cafe selling flat whites to “American soccer moms”.

When he returned to New Zealand, he ended up working for coffee guru Craig Miller, including at Miller’s Coffee on Cross St for eight years.

As a side hustle, he ran a coffee cart at Silo Park over summer “to keep us afloat”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dixon works on a menu board at his Princes St cafe in Dunedin.

It was under the watchful eye of Miller, who Dixon describes as an “old master”, that Dixon learned to roast beans.

In 2016, with their kids then aged 5 and 7, the Dixons headed south after some family friends recommended Dunedin.

“We came here and just said, ‘yup, this is us’.”

Shut out of the prohibitive Auckland property market, they were able to buy a home in North East Valley, and Dixon worked at a few cafes around the city.

A few months later, he visited a former tattoo parlour that was available for rent in a rundown part of Princes St and decided to open his own cafe there.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff People line up outside the door to get a coffee from Dixon.

“I had to build it up myself ... and it has become this destination place.”

He could not recall the first cup of coffee he ever made, but remembered making enough to cover his rent on his first morning of trading.

“From the moment we opened, we were a success.”

The cafe was soon ordering 40 to 60 kilograms of Miller’s beans a week – “and that’s a lot for a little coffee shop”.

It was also a lot of work starting at 7am and closing at 1pm six days a week. Last year, Dixon added a small batch coffee roastery to the business.

“I’ve had six years, that has been a good stint.

“I would have loved to have been an owner, but I can’t go through this and still have accounts coming in.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dixon takes a break outside of his Princes St cafe.

His unofficial last day at the cafe was Wednesday, before he began undergoing treatment.

But he may return. “If I feel well enough ... I’ll come back and do some more.”

Right after being diagnosed, he was upfront and open with his customers about what was happening.

“It is hard to show emotion in here, because you are strong for your people, but they come in here and say ‘sorry’.

“I’m like, ‘What are you sorry for?’”

He still struggled to understand that it was him going through this, but he had the support of his family and wider community.

“I’ve never really felt off ... I feel good.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The cafe has been closed and is now for sale.

He did have shortness of breath, but put that down to wearing a mask during Covid-19 for two years.

“And I’m still lifting sacks of coffee.”

He was particularly humbled by a Givealittle fundraiser, organised by his two sisters, which had led to almost $50,000 being donated.

The donations helped him access immediate private care, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiation therapy, which would begin later this week.

He had plans to draw and start a journal, but was particularly looking forward to sleep-ins, dropping the kids off at school and watching their sport.

With the business now for sale, he would have more time to spend with his whānau.

“Anything from that sale will help us as a family.”

He likened his diagnosis to having an early retirement.

He was excited to give his son his first driving lesson, “maybe some burnouts in the paddock”.

“I’m looking forward to lots of things.”